Good Stuff: It's All About Lavender this Spring

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Lavender clothing and accessories

You’ve had a good run, millennial pink. But there’s a new “it” pastel in town. Lavender and lilac are starting to show up on everything from sweaters and jeans to pillows and bowls. The springy shades integrate easily into your wardrobe and home, and help to shake off the last of the winter doldrums.

Just bead it

Add a pop of color to your stack of bracelets. (Luxury version for inspiration!) Kunzite stone and diamond beaded bracelets ($770 and $970 each), by Sydney Evan, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Easy breezy

Throw a cardigan over it now, pair it with white jeans and wedges later. Scalloped tank ($28), by Naked Zebra, from Primp, six metro locations including 618 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-414-0091, primpyourself.com

Denim upgrade

Give your jeans a light purple refresh. Bonus: Sculpt fabric keeps them from sagging all day long. Lilac high-rise jeans ($195), by Citizens of Humanity, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802, stephaniesshop.com

Put a ring on it

Spiff up your dinner table with a little help from Galleria’s newest home store, Z Gallerie, opening this month. Amethyst napkin ring ($67.80 for a set of four), from Z Gallerie, Galleria, zgallerie.com

Freshen up

Local company Natural Inspirations creates all-natural beauty products that look as good as they feel. Dry oil body spray ($20), by Natural Inspirations, from Scandia Down, Galleria, 952-920-2214, scandiadownmn.com

Bowled over

Willful’s snack bowls, dipped in the color of the season. Six-inch wooden bowls ($42 each), from Willful Goods, willfulgoods.com

Level up

Sandal season will be here before you know it. Get ready! Block heel sandals ($29.50), by Qupid, from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486, properprim.com

Cozy chic

Warm enough for the last snowstorm, yet light enough for true spring days. Cashmere scarf ($198), by Captiva Cashmere, also from Pumpz, pumpzco.com

Time to bolt

Just warm enough to be the perfect seasonal transition piece. Lightning bolt sweater ($115), by Wooden Ships, also from Stephanie’s, stephaniesshop.com