Good Stuff: Heritage Plaid Prints for Fall

Tactile tweeds. Glen plaids. Tailored tartans. Swapping your seersucker and silk for a little more substance feels like a rite of passage for fall. But this year, classic Savile Row fabrics are flourishing in places beyond the menswear-inspired blazer—including record players and footwear. Photos by Caitlin Abrams

× 1 of 6 Expand From top: Throws ($160 each), from Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Faribault and Mpls., 507-412-5510; bootie ($125), by Jeffrey Campbell, from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America; tweed portable turntable ($90), from crosleyradio.com × 2 of 6 Expand Canna pouch ($22), by Fog Linen Work, from GRAY Home + Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150 × 3 of 6 Expand Plaid jacket ($650), by Veronica Beard, also from Nordstrom × 4 of 6 Expand Black and copper denim mules ($198), by KYMA, from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725 × 5 of 6 Expand Cormac side stripe check trousers ($395), by Veronica Beard, also from Grethen House × 6 of 6 Expand Waist tie blouse ($368), by Diane Von Furstenberg, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802 Prev Next

