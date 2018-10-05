Good Stuff: Heritage Plaid Prints for Fall

Tactile tweeds. Glen plaids. Tailored tartans. Swapping your seersucker and silk for a little more substance feels like a rite of passage for fall. But this year, classic Savile Row fabrics are flourishing in places beyond the menswear-inspired blazer—including record players and footwear. Photos by Caitlin Abrams
From top: Throws ($160 each), from Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Faribault and Mpls., 507-412-5510; bootie ($125), by Jeffrey Campbell, from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America; tweed portable turntable ($90), from crosleyradio.com
Canna pouch ($22), by Fog Linen Work, from GRAY Home + Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150
Plaid jacket ($650), by Veronica Beard, also from Nordstrom
Black and copper denim mules ($198), by KYMA, from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725
Cormac side stripe check trousers ($395), by Veronica Beard, also from Grethen House
Waist tie blouse ($368), by Diane Von Furstenberg, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802
