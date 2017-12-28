Good Stuff: Get Moving with Stylish Workout Gear

× Expand Good Stuff composite - workout gear Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Kick off the year by updating your workout gear—for fashion and function. Sheer panels are on-trend and breathable. The newest fabrics are lightweight and moisture-resistant. Even the kicks we’re coveting feature extra grip soles, so looking good on the run should be no sweat.

Show Your Halo.

Avoid creating a puddle of sweat with a locally made headband—soft, absorbent, and vibrant, too. Headbands ($15 each), by UrbanHalo, 16220 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake, urbanhalo.com

Hey, Handsome.

Go ahead and brag . . . about Minnesota’s year-round cycling community. Hoodie ($55), by Handsome Cycles, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Ste. 157, Mpls., 612-353-4035, handsomecycles.com

Eternal Optimist.

Just do your best—it’s in the bag! Peach gym bag ($35), by ban.do, from Macy’s, multiple locations including Mall of America, 952-888-3333, macys.com

Great Lakes Pride.

Double-wall insulation keeps drinks hot or cold. Great Lakes Waterscape bottle ($34.95), by Mizu, from REI Co-op, three metro locations including 11581 Fountains Dr., Maple Grove, 763-493-7861, rei.com

Get a Grip.

This winter trail shoe has extra grip for icy runs Peregrine Ice running shoe ($150), by Saucony, from Gear Running Store, 4406 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-2645, gearrunningstore.com

Layer Up.

Not your average tank top. We love this sporty spin on the adjustable cowl neck. Ilise cowl neck sleeveless top ($70), by Lolë, 337 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-584-3014, lolewomen.com

Take It Outside.

Stay warm from the trail to the office. Knit pom hat ($30), by Fly Feet Running, 15 S. 5th St., Ste. 100, Mpls., 612-333-3786, flyfeetrunning.com

Peek of Pattern.

The back mesh panel adds texture and style. Low-impact sports bra ($45), by Zuma Blu, zumablu.com

A+ Athleisure.

Made locally, you won’t want to take these off after yoga class. Crane print leggings ($79), by Radiate Activewear, radiate.yoga