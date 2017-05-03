× Expand Photographs by Becca Sabot Good Stuff: Fringe Benefits Styled by Elizabeth Doyle

From earrings to sandals, ordinary objects become more fun when you add pompoms and tassels. These festive details have migrated from winter hats and key chains to pillows, handbags, and dresses for spring. It’s colorful. It’s global. It’s sure to make you smile.

Patio Poms

Picnic, poolside, or patio—pompoms liven up any space. Woven throw ($88), from Anthropologie, five metro locations including 917 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-224-0349, anthropologie.com

Boho Glam

An outfit-maker, with layers of silk threads, glossy beads, and metallic charms. Tassel pendant necklace ($128), from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121 or Ridgedale Center, Minnetonka, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com

Jump for Joy

Pompoms play a starring role this sandal season. Braided suede “Lolita” sandal ($207), by Figue, from Mille, 316 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-209-7364, shopmille.com

Drop Everything

Put these on and you’re ready for salsa night. Silk tasseled drop earrings ($98), by Kate Spade, also from Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

Pillow Play

Itty-bitty pompoms go a long way, adding texture to global inspiration. Pillow ($48), from Patina, seven metro locations including 2057 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-695-9955, patinastores.com

She’s a Natural

Yes, you can get the look without the color. Raffia clutch ($175), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz, Galleria, Edina, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Summer Love

Tassels, pompoms, embroidered details—this dress isn’t just perfect for a pool party; it is the party! Cotton dress ($210), by Saylor, from bluebird boutique, 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-746-8675, bluebirdboutique.com