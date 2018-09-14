Good Stuff: Deep Autumn Hues for Fall

Burgundy. Raisin. Maroon. Bordeaux. All sisters on the color wheel—but when it comes to fashion, we prefer to call our deep reds with hints of brown and purple oxblood. (We’ll save the wine references for happy hour and maroon for the Gopher games.) We love this smooth, rich color and the way it warms up a wardrobe—without the red wine headache. Photos by Caitlin Abrams.

× 1 of 6 Expand From top: Tassel earrings ($50), from Larissa Loden Jewelry, 1500 NE Jackson St., Mpls., larissaloden.com; wrap top ($108), by Chaser, from Roe Wolfe, Galleria, Edina, roewolfeboutique.com; tote bag ($188), by ABLE, from Queen Anna,109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., queenanna.co × 2 of 6 Expand Scarf ($198), by Captiva Cashmere, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, Edina, pumpzco.com × 3 of 6 Expand Blazer ($500), by Harris Wharf London, from Grethen House, two metro locations, grethenhouse.com × 4 of 6 Expand Mules ($218), by Alias Mae, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com × 5 of 6 Expand Leather pants ($998), by J Brand, from Bluebird Boutique, 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, bluebirdboutique.com × 6 of 6 Expand Wallet ($385), by Mulberry, also from Pumpz & Co. Prev Next

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.