Good Stuff: Cabin Hostess Gifts

Time to embrace summer Fridays and make a break for the cabin. Playing houseguest? Rule number one: Never show up empty-handed. Ditch the basic bottle of wine and gift an unexpected piece your hosts wouldn’t think to pick up for themselves. Sprucing up your own abode? We’ve searched around town for modern classics worth buying.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams From top: Light horn serve set ($78), by Be Home, from Ampersand Shops, Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com; cutting board ($125), by Edward Wohl, from The Grand Hand Gallery, 619 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-312-1122, thegrandhand.com; bottled matches ($26), by Skeem Design, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com; driftwood ($65), from Kindred at D.Nolo, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com × 2 of 6 Expand Bitters ($14 each), by Dashfire Bitters, from France 44 Wine & Spirits, 4351 France Ave. S., Mpls., 612-925-3252, france44.com × 3 of 6 Expand Horn bowl ($18), by BeHome, also from Ampersand Shops, Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com × 4 of 6 Expand Cheese knives ($26, set of four), by Be Home, also from Ampersand Shops, Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com × 5 of 6 Expand “Bulletproof” rocks glass with real bullet ($19), by BenShot, also from Kindred at D.Nolo, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com × 6 of 6 Expand Horn scoop ($54), by Vagabond House, also from Ampersand Shops, Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com Prev Next

