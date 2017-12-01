Good Stuff: A Season of Sparkles

× Expand Sparkly products

Outshine the tinsel! Metallics always look festive, but never more so than this holiday season. You’ll find head-to-toe options, from shimmery silver dresses to sparkling gold heels. Plus, touches for the home that will endure even after the seasonal décor is boxed up for next year. Styled by Liz Doyle

Fringe Frame

The ultimate light (and eye) catcher. Box chain fringe necklace ($198), by Loren Hope, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, 952-883-2121, and Ridgedale Center, 651-900-6800, nordstrom.com

Glam Bag

One of the easiest ways to dress up basics. Shoulder bag ($675) by Jerome Dreyfuss, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Pretty in Pleats

A glimmering new addition to your work-to-weekend wardrobe. Hologram pleated skirt ($41.50), by On Twelfth, from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Ste. 1B, Mpls., 612-345-5486, properprim.com

Rosé Gold

Everyone’s favorite accessory. Figuière Confidentielle 16 rosé wine ($25.97), wine-searcher.com

Shiny Surprise

Adorable sleeping dingo one minute, metallic-chic catchall the next. Dingo ($498), by The Lost Camp, from Pharmacie, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-200-9633, pharmaciempls.com

Pumped-Up Kicks

Dorothy’s ruby reds have got nothing on these beauties. Gold leather pumps ($325), by Deimille, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Sip in Style

Don’t forget to dress up your bar cart! Gold ombre tumblers ($28 for the pair), from Pharmacie, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-200-9633, pharmaciempls.com

Titanium Twirl

Pair with simple tights and boots, and let the antique gold fabric take it from there. Gathered midi dress with tie belt ($395), by Alice + Olivia, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802, stephaniesshop.com

Chrome Kiss

Rock one heck of a powerful pout in liquid titanium and rose gold shades. Molten liquid lipstick ($30), by Kevyn Aucoin, from 44 North Boutique, 823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com