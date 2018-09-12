Good Housekeeping and Amazon Bring Pop-Up Concept to MOA

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mall of America Good Housekeeping-Amazon storefront

For every one of us who has stood in front of rows and rows of pressure cookers at Target, helplessly wondering which one won’t burn the house down, there’s a list of items with the Good Housekeeping tried-and-tested seal of approval. But how many people really remember those reviews we promised ourselves we’d Google before shopping? Luckily, GH is here to help.

The go-to magazine for all things cooking, cleaning, and decorating is going brick-and-mortar for three full months—just in time for the holidays. They’re partnering with Amazon and popping up at Mall of America from October 3­–December 30 in a new concept shop called GH Lab, where customers can see and test products in real life, but buy through the Amazon App. Customers will find items they like, scan them with their smartphone cameras, and have the option to put the items in their Amazon cart.

The first-of-its kind, 2,800-square-foot MOA GH Lab store will feature more than 40 products that range from toys to kitchenwares, all tested and reviewed by GH Institute’s expert staffers and available to purchase on Amazon. The store will be set up into different rooms and vignettes designed to let customers try kitchen appliances, home tech, and more items before they buy. For online shoppers (or those who don’t want to hit MOA crowds right before the holidays), GH Lab products are also available in an Amazon online boutique called GH Tested—which won’t end after just three months. Pressure cookers for all!

Read the full scoop in our sister magazine, Twin Cities Business.

