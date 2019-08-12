Good American Tries on MOA for Size

× Expand photo courtesy of Mall of America Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede

Over the past year, Mall of America has welcomed a handful of innovative pop-up locations and experiences, including a GH Lab partnership with Mall of America, Amazon and GoodHousekeeping magazine, Savage X Fenty by Rihanna, the candy-coated experiential (and Instagram playground) Candytopia, and now, Good American, Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s size-inclusive line.

Now open on the mall's second level, Good American (a Los Angeles-based line) is the first fully inclusive fashion brand featuring on-trend denim, clothing and activewear in sizes 00–24. The brand also invented the first ever size 15 (its size between traditional and plus sizes) leveraging return data and customer feedback around sizes 14 and 16. Good American's core mission? To provide all women the same opportunities when it comes to both fast fashion and customer experience.

Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede, who has worked in the fashion and entertainment businesses for the majority of her career, came up with the idea while she was pregnant with her second child. “My second is a girl, and I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be amazing if she could spend less time worrying about her body and how clothes fit,” says Grede. “I wanted her to have options.”

Grede struggled with her changing body during pregnancy, especially when it came to denim. “Denim seems to be the spot where women struggle the most,” says Grede. “We all love premium denim…but nobody wants to invest $170 in a pair of jeans and then another $30 on alterations. It takes the fun out of the shopping experience.”

Grede then took her idea to celeb Khloé Kardashian (who she's known for the past eight years from working in the entertainment 'biz), who immediately responded positively with: I’m in! Where and when do we start?

According to Grede, Kardashian is the perfect business partner for Good American. “There’s no B.S.,” says Grede. “She either likes something or she doesn’t, and she’s brought a lot of great ideas to the table. She’s been many different sizes but no matter what her weight is or what size jeans she wears, she has always had a this is who I am mentality, and that’s really the spirit of our brand.”

× Expand Grede and I at the Mall of America pop-up

Grede and Kardashian have proved the model to be commercially successful by essentially baking the idea of inclusivity into the business plan from day one. The brand does not sell to any retailers unless they take on the full size run (00–24). “When it comes to wholesale partners, they are either all in or we say no,” says Grede. Good American hit $1 million in e-commerce sales on the day it launched.

Product offerings run the gamut—from denim (shorts, skirts, jeans and jackets), to activewear (leggings, bike shorts, sports bras) to comfortable, everyday basics like bodysuits, sweatshirts, t-shirts and tank tops. Maternity sizing is also available.

As one of the pioneers in the body-inclusive fast-fashion space, Good American ensures that every single item in the line is available in every size. The brand also photographs every item on multiple models to show different sizes and fits. “It seems some brands do that in order to check a box,” says Grede. “But it’s our mission to show that there is no norm when it comes to body type.”

× Expand On the walls of the pop-up shop are photographs of noteworthy celebs donning Good American denim (hey, Lizzo!).

The Mall of America pop-up will remain open throughout the holiday season. Good American is preparing to open its first flagship store in Los Angeles, in addition to its first permanent store location in Miami. Pieces can also be shopped online or through one of its wholesale partners including Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdales. According to Grede, these pop-ups help the brand understand where its customers are. As for a permanent Minnesota location? We will just have to wait and see.