Local Gifts that Give Back

Mom always told us: It's better to give than receive. The adage is easy to follow with so many local brands donating products, or a portion of profits, to social causes. And the give doesn't even feel like charity when the goods are this good.

Photo courtesy of Hippy Feet

Hippy Feet socks ($18), hippyfeet.co

Photo courtesy of Lola Red PR

Love Your Melon headbands ($25 each), loveyourmelon.com

Photo courtesy of My Sister

People First tunic hoodie ($78), mysister.org

Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nice Spice.

Minnesota Nice Spice ($7.95 each), mnnicespice.com

Photo courtesy of Fair Anita

Fair Anita bangles ($15 each), fairanita.com

Photo courtesy of Pab's Packs

Stuffed penguin ($22), pabspacks.org

