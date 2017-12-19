Local Gifts that Give Back

Mom always told us: It's better to give than receive. The adage is easy to follow with so many local brands donating products, or a portion of profits, to social causes. And the give doesn't even feel like charity when the goods are this good.
Photo courtesy of Hippy Feet
Hippy Feet socks ($18), hippyfeet.co
Photo courtesy of Lola Red PR
Love Your Melon headbands ($25 each), loveyourmelon.com
Photo courtesy of My Sister
People First tunic hoodie ($78), mysister.org
Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nice Spice.
Minnesota Nice Spice ($7.95 each), mnnicespice.com
Photo courtesy of Fair Anita
Fair Anita bangles ($15 each), fairanita.com
Photo courtesy of Pab's Packs
Stuffed penguin ($22), pabspacks.org
