Local Gifts that Give Back

Mom always told us: It's better to give than receive. The adage is easy to follow with so many local brands donating products, or a portion of profits, to social causes. And the give doesn't even feel like charity when the goods are this good.

Hippy Feet socks ($18), hippyfeet.co
Love Your Melon headbands ($25 each), loveyourmelon.com
People First tunic hoodie ($78), mysister.org
Minnesota Nice Spice ($7.95 each), mnnicespice.com
Fair Anita bangles ($15 each), fairanita.com
Stuffed penguin ($22), pabspacks.org

