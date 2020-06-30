Gifts for Graduates

With ceremonies and celebrations disrupted, let’s make a special effort this year to recognize the graduates in our lives. Help cap their accomplishments with grade-A finds from local brands and stores.

Gold bangle locket

Wearable memories: Keep people—and stories—close to heart. Gold bangle locket ($250), by The Locket Sisters, thelocketsisters.com

Stagg electric kettle with wood handle

Haute plate: A dorm or apartment must-have. Stagg electric kettle with wood handle ($169), by Fellow, from West Elm, North Loop and Edina

Acrylic desk organizer

Best in class: Help grads up their game with stylish school supplies. Acrylic desk organizer ($172), from Russell and Hazel, North Loop

Duffel

Grownup grip: A unisex weekender bag in buttery leather is a win-win. Duffel ($1,195), by J.W. Hulme, 867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, jwhulmeco.com

Watch and clock

Elevated timepieces: Splurge on an American-made set. Watch ($650) and ultimate desk mate ($295), both from Shinola, Galleria

Speaker and headphones

Transportable Tunes: Every student needs vintage-inspired on-the-go speakers. Bluetooth speaker ($70), by Crosley Radio, and over-the-ear headphones ($79), by Marshall, both from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

Clutch

The family dog (or cat!) can tag along to college on a chic catchall. Custom-painted clutch ($206), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Sketchbook

Big ideas call for big notebooks. Sketchbook ($20), by Wit and Delight, from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411