Gift Shops Not to Miss

There's no shortage of one-of-a-kind shops and gift-worthy goods that line our favorite retail destination streets. So, in honor of the holiday season (otherwise known as "shopping season"), we're making checking gifts off your list stress-free. Ahead lies a list of our favorite shops that are filled to the brim with perfect things for the people on your holiday shopping list who have you stumped. Now, go on. Shop 'til you drop!

At Home and Co.

Suzanne Haugland’s home store is full-on full-service. Not only can you find sofas, throw pillows, lighting, and décor, but you can also access the five interior designers who are on hand to create vignettes—or design entire homes—for customers. (Plus, you will be a gifting goddess with the choices here.) 3924 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-922-0111, athomeandco.com

Burlap & Brass

Stick to the store-lined streets and you’ll miss Burlap & Brass, a sweet little home goods and gift shop tucked just one block off the main drag. Some of owner Rena Lenz bestsellers include goods from local brands like Sota Clothing, Larissa Loden, and Love Your Melon. 5013 Ewing Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-2870, burlapandbrass.com

Gather

When Michael Hagie opened his elevated gift-and-home accessories shop in 2005, the majority of his customers didn’t have Amazon accounts. As contemporary shopping habits have changed, Hagie has modified his shop accordingly. “I noticed we were selling more consumables, like lotions and candles. After all, you can’t smell things online.” And although he’s always sold tabletop décor, he started stocking fewer china and crystal options in favor of hardy, useful (and attractive) melamine dishes. Staying relevant in an ever-changing marketplace has paid off. 5041 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-920-1400, gatheronfrance.com

Isles Studio

One step inside Jeff Bengtson’s shop and you feel transported to a natural history museum—rich in texture and organic whimsy. Look beyond the birdbaths and taxidermy for one-of-a-kind gifts, including coffee-table-worthy books, luxe candles, papier-mâché boxes, and textiles and dishes from designers around the globe that are exclusive to the Lake of the Isles-area shop. 1311 W. 25th St., Mpls., 612-999-4680, islesstudio.com

× Expand Forage Modern Workshop

Forage Modern Workshop

Like an incubator for modern lifestyle goods, Forage is a go-to stop for gifts and accessories by the hippest indie makers and brands. Need a pick-me-up? Visit its attached neighbor, Dogwood Coffee. Plus, you can't miss the collection of cacti (from Madre Cacti Co.) that populates the sunny shop's corner. 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3603, foragemodernworkshop.com

Ūmei

In-between Nolo and Northeast lives Ūmei. Owner Susan Brouillette stocks her store with functional homeware from around the world (with an emphasis on Japanese goods). Keep an eye out for colorful glassware, noodle bowls, and maneki-nekos (“beckoning cats”)—a lucky figure in Japanese culture. 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056

Tangletown Gardens

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and step into Tangletown Gardens—an urban oasis nestled in on Nicollet Ave. While it may not be garden season, the gardens, gifts, and décor are always in bloom inside this restored retro gas station. 5353 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-822-4769, tangletowngardens.com

Patina

If there is such a thing as the equivalent of kids-in-a-candy-store in the gift and lifestyle goods category, Patina is it. A serious hometown hero that has something for literally everyone—friend, mother-in-law, baby, partner—on your list (and a few things for yourself, too). Seven metro locations, patinastores.com

I Like You

The Twin Cities gift shop includes handcrafted products injected with humor, whimsy, and Minnesota flavor. If you visit the Northeast Minneapolis location, make sure to stop by the color "I Like You" mural on the side of the building and nab a photo for the 'gram. 501 1st Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-208-0249, i-like-you-minneapolis.myshopify.com

General Store of Minnetonka

Your one-stop shop for an endless amount of holiday décor, apothecary goods, cute shelf knick-knacks, and serving pieces. Consider it the local department store of gifts.14401 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-935-2215, generalstoreofminnetonka

Ampersand Shops

Yes, gift ideas galore (hello, LAFCO, Jo Malone, and Diptyque candles!), but Ampersand is also where you will truly look like the hostess with the mostess. Think of this Galleria classic a playground for the entertainer. Galleria, 952-920-2118, ampersandshops.com

Kitchen Window

Proof that a solid concept can compete with big-box and Amazon. Planning to host for the holidays? Kitchen Window is where to go to equip your kitchen with all of the elevated essentials. 3001 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-824-4417, kitchenwindow.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill

Cooks has kept the hearth warm for more than 40 years. Hit up one of the cooking classes, and stock up on all of the materials you need to recreate the (yummy) magic at home. Stillwater, North Loop, and St. Paul, 651-228-1333, cooksofcrocushill.com

Corazon

Among the pioneers to bring local makers together under one roof. The space is filled with the best in local art, gifts, stationery, jewelry, clothing, books, and home goods. Mpls. and St. Paul, 651-219-4589, corazononline.com