Good Stuff: Getaway Gear

Getaway Gear

From top: Slip-on raffia mules ($35), by Who What Wear, from Target; journal ($24), by Rock Paper Scissors, and Away & Aware: A Field Guide to Mindful Travel ($20), by Sara Clemence, both from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098; animal print one-piece ($30), by Xhilaration, and white cat–eye sunglasses ($10), by Wild Fable, both from Target; market tote in saddle heritage ($395), from J.W. Hulme, 867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 800-442-8212