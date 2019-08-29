Good Stuff: Getaway Gear

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Getaway Gear
From top: Slip-on raffia mules ($35), by Who What Wear, from Target; journal ($24), by Rock Paper Scissors, and Away & Aware: A Field Guide to Mindful Travel ($20), by Sara Clemence, both from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098; animal print one-piece ($30), by Xhilaration, and white cat–eye sunglasses ($10), by Wild Fable, both from Target; market tote in saddle heritage ($395), from J.W. Hulme, 867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 800-442-8212
Whether you spend your Labor Day weekend at a pool, patio, or beach, these stylish local luxuries are essential for a much needed break from the nine-to-five grind.
Balinese Ono woven hand fan ($22), also from Golden Rule
Sunscreen ($14), from Aloe Up, aloeup.com
Neck scarf ($42), by Scarf Shop, scarf-shop.com
Gold shell necklace ($100) and white shell necklace ($54) by Wolf Circus both from Golden Rule
Hat ($17), by A New Day, also from Target