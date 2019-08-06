Get the Look: The Emery Hotel

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Hotel Emery

The chicest urban jungle we’ve ever seen? The lobby of the Emery hotel. Opulent marble columns and tile floors are the foundation for what had been the Midland Bank in the 20th century (and, more recently, Hotel Minneapolis). The stately interior serves as a backdrop for organic warmth coming from modern furniture, lush greenery, and hints of leather, brass, and orange. The lobby welcomes hotel guests and attracts downtowners to Spyhouse Coffee and the new Giulia bar and restaurant. The freshly imagined space sure is swoon-worthy—and since we can’t spend every day lounging here, we scoured the city in search of ways to bring the aesthetic into our own abodes.