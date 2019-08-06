Get the Look: The Emery Hotel

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Hotel Emery
The chicest urban jungle we’ve ever seen? The lobby of the Emery hotel. Opulent marble columns and tile floors are the foundation for what had been the Midland Bank in the 20th century (and, more recently, Hotel Minneapolis). The stately interior serves as a backdrop for organic warmth coming from modern furniture, lush greenery, and hints of leather, brass, and orange. The lobby welcomes hotel guests and attracts downtowners to Spyhouse Coffee and the new Giulia bar and restaurant. The freshly imagined space sure is swoon-worthy—and since we can’t spend every day lounging here, we scoured the city in search of ways to bring the aesthetic into our own abodes.
Watering Can
Watering can ($10), from IKEA, Bloomington, 888-888-4532
Terrarium
2" terrarium plants ($5 each) and planter ($15), from Tangletown Gardens, 5353 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-822-4769
Leather Lounge Chair
Leather lounge chair ($999), by Blu Dot, bludot.com
5' x 8' Rug
5'x 8' rug ($349), from CB2, Uptown, 612-821-9303
Marble Platter
Marble platter ($70), also from CB2
Ottoman
Ottoman ($340), from Rypen, 635 SE 9th St., Mpls., 800-560-0554
Plant and Pot
Plant and pot ($50), from Fleur de Lis Fresh Flowers, 516 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-9562
Cocktail Shaker
Cocktail shaker ($50), from Crate & Barrel, Galleria, 952-920-2300
Coffee Table
Coffee table ($1,350), also from Rypen