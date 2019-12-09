Festive Fête: Gems from Local Jewelers

× Expand Photographs byColin Michael Simmons Bedazzled purse full

From top left to bottom right: Blue zircon ring ($34,995), from Wixon Jewelers, 9955 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 952-881-8862. Clutch with ring clasp ($100), from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252. Pink square 14k white gold ring ($3,990), from New Gild Jewelers, 4300 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-402-0561. Multicolor rainbow ring ($17,500), also from Wixon Jewelers. Square diamond pavé ring ($19,125), from The Loupe by JB Hudson Jewelers at MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-1588.

× Expand Bling

From top left to bottom right: Yellow gold bangle bracelet ($6,500), bezel-set tennis bracelet ($10,450), vintage midcentury yellow gold link bracelet ($8,510), Cartier diamond eternity band in yellow gold ($6,450), platinum-and-diamond eternity band ($12,500), and sapphire-and-platinum oval cocktail ring ($9,650), all from Filigree Jewelers, 210 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-486-2290. Dress ($328), from J.McLaughlin, Galleria, 952-582-1526.

× Expand Jewelry box

($4,900), also from The Loupe by JB Hudson Jewelers. Single-link gold equestrian bracelet ($4,700), yellow gold diamond cable wire bracelet ($3,600), and single-wire bubble unity bracelet ($5,100), all from Max’s, 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364. Pink heart sapphire earrings ($27,995), also from Wixon Jewelers. Diamond-and-emerald pendant necklace in 14k yellow gold (price available upon request), also from New Gild Jewelers. Mixed-metal–and–diamond stackable ring ($7,400), also from Max’s. Bloodstone-and-diamond yellow gold bracelet ($20,125) and aquamarine-and-diamond yellow and white gold ring ($10,640), also from The Loupe by JB Hudson Jewelers. Pink sapphire bracelet ($17,995), also from Wixon Jewelers.