Art-Focused Social Media Campaign at Galleria Benefits Youth

Art inspires, motivates, and creates an opportunity for expression–no matter the size, shape, or style. This summer, local art takes the form of 12 little doors hidden throughout the Galleria, created by local artists to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities.

For each posted picture of one of 12 little doors (hidden in not-so-obvious places), hashtagged #ArtOpensDoors and tagged @galleriaedina and @bigstwincities, the Galleria will donate $1 to the organization, focused on youth mentoring and programming.

The doors will be on display July 1 through August 31, so shoppers have two full months to discover all 12 doors, or to simply opt for a picture of the wall graphic next to Lili Salon Spa for an easier find.

“The goal of this campaign is to remind us all that a little art can go a long way in opening important, life-changing doors for youth in our communities,” said marketing director Rachel Oelke of the Galleria in a press release.

The doors were created by local artists such as Chris Pennington of Can Can Wonderland, Allen Christian of House of Balls art studio, “Mows,” a Twin Cities street artist, and Nick and Anne Legeros of Niko Sculpture and Anne Legeros Art, and more, with each door reflecting their own personal styles.

The Galleria will donate up to $5,000 to the cause–equivalent to 5,000 photos–so get out and get snappin'!