Coming Soon to Galleria: J.W. Hulme and Warby Parker

Last night the navy blue retail barricades went up inside Galleria, signaling a new Warby Parker store. While the New York-based eyewear brand is not yet disclosing details about its new Minnesota location, here is what we know: The 1,400 square foot Galleria store will mark Warby Parker's second Twin Cities location (the other is located on Washington Ave. in North Loop), and is slated to open in November on the shopping center's second level (next to NIC+ZOE in the old lululemon space).

Also coming to Galleria is hometown hero J.W. Hulme. The American-made heritage brand announced that it will open a holiday pop-up shop next month, in the old Scheherezade space in the center's new wing. J.W. Hulme CEO Claire Powell says that they've had their eye on Galleria

for some time now.

"It's the perfect next step for us to take as a brand," she says. "As a Minnesota company, it is great to expand across the Twin Cities and bring our beautiful quality leather goods to Edina."

The pop-up will remain open through January, but Galleria confirms that J.W. Hulme has signed a flexible lease with the possibility of an extension. According to Powell, the Galleria store will boast a slightly different look and feel compared to its Grand Ave. flagship. "We want to stay true to our brand and create the same, welcoming atmosphere while customizing the feel to match the store's location," says Powell. We can expect a slightly more luxe feel. Think: Polished, refined details vs. the raw, wood elements found in the flagship.

The Galleria store will stock J.W. Hulme's full product assortment—leather and canvas travel accessories, luggage and handbags—plus, a selection of third party brands. Keep an eye out for launch party details and other special events at J.W. Hulme's Galleria pop-up.