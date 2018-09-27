Galleria and Bachman’s Spring Floral Experience to Return Next Year

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria Edina Galleria and Bachman's Floral Experience

Based on the popular and well-received first annual event in 2018, Galleria Edina and local family-owned Bachman's have announced plans to recreate its "Spring is in The Air" floral experience show in 2019...and 2020...and again in 2021. For us Minnesotans looking for a little pick-me-up after months of roadside slush and freezing temps, we're in luck.

“We are delighted to launch a long-term partnership with Bachman’s to offer the Twin Cities this early taste of the beauty of spring,” says Galleria General Manager Wendy Eisenberg. “Our shoppers and family visitors could not have been more excited with last spring’s floral experience and we know they will be as thrilled as we are to make this a yearly tradition.”

Eisenberg describes the floral experience as one of the strongest events the shopping center has ever held. "During the 15 days, the traffic levels were comparable to what happens here during the holidays," says Eisenberg.

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria Edina Galleria and Bachman's Floral Experience Photo from the 2018 Floral Experience

Last year, Galleria tenants of all types jumped aboard the "flower frenzy," making the 15 days a truly collaborative event. Fashion stores merchandized windows with floral patterned clothing and accessories. Restaurants incorporated edible flowers and floral-shaped baked goods into their menus. Even Lili Salon Spa created a custom floral headdress for guests to take selfies with.

“It’s a joy to work with Galleria to create an extravaganza of spring freshness and beauty, at just the time of year when we Minnesotans need it the most,” says Susan Bachman West, President of Bachman’s. “It’s too early to reveal our creative vision for 2019, but rest assured that favorite spring flowers from this year will be incorporated again next year.”

× Expand photo courtesy of Galleria Edina Galleria and Bachman's floral experience

Starting March 24, florals will fill the Galleria public areas, from the east end to the west end and will remain open to the public through April 7. No tickets or reservations are needed as the event will be free for all to enjoy during Galleria’s hours of operation (Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.).

