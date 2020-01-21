This Local Brand Brings the History of Fragrance Into Your Home

× Expand Courtesy of From Grasse With Love Jen Knoch From Grasse With Love

Jen Knoch's brand, From Grasse With Love—a line of luxe fragrances, candles, and skincare products—traces its lineage to Grasse, France, otherwise known as the perfume capital of the world. The city of Grasse’s official website states the perfume and aroma industry employs 2,700 people and companies like Chanel and Louis Vuitton tout the singularity of Grasse’s fragrances.

Knoch committed to making a trip to Grasse in the summer of 2018 and a few months later, she was there. “I wasn’t going to settle for anything less until I went and really grounded myself there because the history is so rich and strong,” Knoch said. “There are three perfume houses there that have been there since the 1700s.” During her five days in Grasse, she toured factories and historical houses to educate herself on the history of the city. While there, her mission was to discover a local perfumer to partner with to bring a fragrance collection back to the Twin Cities.

Enter Jessica Buchanan, owner and artistic director of 1000 Flowers, located in the heart of the old town of Grasse. Buchanan was raised in Canada and moved to Grasse in 2007 to study at the Grasse Institute of Perfumery, then opened her own place. Knoch says it was destiny she met Buchanan and felt an immediate connection with her. It didn’t hurt that Buchanan spoke English, since Knoch can’t speak French yet. Eventually, Buchanan introduced Knoch to the sister-owned skincare company La Canopée and a skincare partner was added to From Grasse With Love. After researching other products made in Grasse, Knoch found Calming Park and tacked on a candle partner to her burgeoning company.

As the brand name suggests, all of its products are made in Grasse and sent to Knoch. “I’m really proud to introduce the Twin Cities to a really beautiful, quality product that I compare to a really great, quality wine,” Knoch said. “Great wines come from Europe. I’m a believer that great perfume comes from where it began, which is Grasse.”

Knoch says she’s been pleasantly surprised by the amount of people in the Twin Cities familiar with Grasse. Her products have always done well at local women's boutique Mille, so she decided to partner with owner Michelle LeBlanc to host weekly, pop-up-style events. Stop by the south Minneapolis shop on a Saturday, and you'll not only get a chance to shop her goods, but also meet Knoch.

Looking ahead, Knoch wants to open her own boutique and create her own fragrance. She’s currently balancing From Grasse With Love and a day job as a marketing freelancer, but recently moved to a part-time schedule, allowing her focus to reside on growing her company. She credits her love of fragrances to her grandmother, Jeanne. “She was an independent single mom living in St. Paul and had a real sense of elegance and confidence to her,” Knoch said. “Ultra feminine, but really strong.”

She describes her grandmother as a modest woman, always dressed to the nines with the perfect smell to match. Knoch believes her grandmother would be proud of her for starting her own fragrance collection and quietly cheering her on if she were still alive.

And if, or when, Knoch creates her own fragrance, she’s set on naming it after the person responsible for her infatuation with scent: Jeanne. grassewithlove.com