Fourth of July Sales and Deals Around the Twin Cities

In between fireworks and hot dog eating and boat rides, shops around the Twin Cities are ringing in the Fourth with mid-summer sales worth putting the grilling on pause. Even though Independence Day tragically falls smack-dab in the middle of the week, many summer sales are extended through mid-July— meaning you can swoop in on deals without stepping away from Wednesday’s festivities. Here are several spots worth checking out:

Stephanie's: Get 30 to 60 percent off spring merchandise, plus 20 percent off one new item until July 15. 735 Cleveland Ave S, St. Paul, 651-690-3802, stephaniesshop.com

Pumpz: Step up your shoe game with 20 percent off already-reduced merchandise. Discounted shoes and handbags from Alexander Wang, Loeffler Randall, Mulberry and more are available. Galleria, Edina, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Traditions Home Furnishings: On the lookout for new furniture? No need to rush— Traditions’s floor sale lasts until July 31. Check out classic and bright pieces that’ll keep your home cozy-yet-stylish. Several metro locations, 952-285-2777, traditions.com

Max’s: 30 to 80 percent off fine jewelry, chocolate, and home decor from the iconic Excelsior & Grand shop lasts until July 14. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364, stylebymax.com

Marmi Shoes: Marmi is ringing in summer with 20 to 50 percent off all sale styles. Galleria, Edina, 952-920-0350, marmishoes.com

The Walking Company: Make a pit stop at the MOA for buy-one-get-one 25 percent off clearance items at The Walking Company through July 8. Mall of America, 952-854-0380, thewalkingcompany.com

Design Within Reach: Score furniture, lighting, and accessories up to 70 percent off at DWR’s Midsummer Sale. Galleria, 952-920-0225, dwr.com

Twin Cities and Albertville Premium Outlets: The Independence Day Sidewalk Sales offer great deals on top brand-name retailers from Kate Spade to Under Armour. July 4 through July 8. Multiple locations, 612-235-4343, premiumoutlets.com

Wilson & Willy's: Get 20 percent off all merchandise online with code 'summer20' through July 4. 211 N Washington Ave., Mpls., 612-315-2280, wilsonandwillys.com

