Four Twin Cities Gift Shops Not to Miss

Homade

Bridging the shelves between crafty and mainstream is this two-year-old shop in a strip mall across the parking lot from Eden Prairie Center. Sugarfina candies and Kate Spade stationery appear alongside SotaStick Co.’s hockey-inspired apparel, Minnesota-made wall hangings by Pink Linen Designs, and jewelry from Minneapolis-based designer Larissa Loden. Storeowner Sandra Peterson collaborates with many local makers on items exclusive to Homade. Feeling inspired? Behind the sales floor lies a charming white and mint green workshop for DIY parties. From planting succulents to making derby hats, Peterson custom designs a project for each group. 582 Prairie Center Dr., Ste. 223, Eden Prairie, homadegifts.com

14 Hill

Former Patina buyer Julie Stamps understands the magic of a good themed present. At her year-old neighborhood gift shop, entertaining and game nights are popular categories along with an ample array of seasonal finds. 4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 14hill.com

Truly

Across the street from White Bear Lake grand dame Goodthings, Truly has been showcasing independent artisans for more than a decade. Find bags, jewelry, journals, Minnesota-themed goods, and more. 2175 4th St., White Bear Lake, trulyonline.com

Grace & Co.

Above Bibelot in Linden Hills, Grace & Co. sells jewelry, vintage furnishings, and creations by local makers—from soap to stationery. Open Wednesday–Sunday, 4317 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., graceandcompanympls.com