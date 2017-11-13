Four Iconic Minnesota Shops Worth Revisiting

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Electric Fetus

Electric Fetus

Bob Fuchs has managed the record-store side of the Electric Fetus for 30 years. In the early ’00s, he wouldn’t have believed it. Those were dark days, when digital sales were the hot new thing and record shops seemed headed the way of the dodo’s song. But the Fetus was reborn in 2007, when the very first Record Store Day gave the vinyl community its own Christmas morning. Now Fuchs oversees 9,000 square feet of record bins and four record buyers who fill them with the city’s broadest mix of used and new vinyl (and CDs!). This selection appeals to casual fans and hardcore collectors. And to Prince pilgrims from all over the world, who need to see His favorite record store. “Some of them even request the same six records he bought on his last visit,” Fuchs says. 2000 4th Ave. S., Mpls., electricfetus.com

× Expand Alfresco Casual Living

Alfresco Casual Living

Alfresco Casual Living is a cornerstone of Stillwater’s Main Street. Literally: The charming brick building that houses this modern general store presents one of the first big landmarks you see as you roll into town. And owner Meg Brownson adores her riverside hometown. She knows all the comings and goings and rallies her fellow retailers for downtown events. She views the success of her business, which just celebrated 15 years, in the larger context of keeping Main Street vital. Customers come to the store for its home and garden goods, but Alfresco also stocks plenty of surprises, from cozy slippers to wooden toys. “When you shop in person,” Brownson says, “you never know when you’ll find that perfect gift for someone you know—or for yourself!” 321 S. Main St., Stillwater, alfrescocasualliving.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Indigo Shop

Indigo

Japanese indigo-dyed textiles. Nupe stools, carved by hand in Nigeria. “It’s everything I like about being a craftsman. Everything has a story, a purpose,” says Mary Pawlcyn, who was a weaver before opening this Asian and tribal arts gallery in 1979. Indigo has few peers anywhere in the U.S. “We probably should put more of our collection online,” Pawlcyn says. “But I didn’t go into this business because I wanted to be on a computer all day.” Indigo drew the creative and curious to the North Loop long before the neighborhood claimed that name. But with rents escalating, Pawlcyn relocated last year to a corner shop in Northeast. Indigo also has a Northrup King annex, which displays larger furniture. 1400 NE 4th St., 1500 NE Jackson St., Mpls., unit 312, indigompls.com

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Garden of Eden Shop

Garden of Eden

The Twin Cities’ first all-natural bath and body store just marked its 45th birthday. That’s quite a feat for any retailer, but it’s especially impressive in the crowded beauty field, where words like “natural” and “organic” now seem to appear on every other bottle. The store’s secret formula? Garden of Eden has stayed true to founder Susan Nowling’s mission. “We’ve always sold high-quality products at a great price, with great service,” says Linda Kleinbaum, who took over in 2003. Last year, Garden of Eden moved from its longtime spot at Victoria’s Crossing just a couple of blocks down Grand Avenue. All the earth-friendly, sustainable products are still there, including Garden of Eden’s own bath line, custom fragrances, and fragrance-free products. 792 Grand Ave., St. Paul, gardenofedenstores.com