Flower Power: The Freshest Floral Prints for Spring

We’re seeing fresh floral prints on everything from tabletop items to menswear.

Galleria’s “Spring is in the Air” flower show will encompass the public spaces at the Edina shopping center. But florals are blooming in stores as well. That’s often the case in spring, but this season especially, we’re seeing fresh floral prints on everything from tabletop items to menswear. Take a look at some of our recent floral finds.

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Pocket squares ($50 each), by Amanda Christensen, from Twill.

Board shorts ($55), by Hurley, from Big Island Swim & Surf Company.

Skinny ankle pants ($199), by 7 For All Mankind, from Roe Wolfe.

Plate ($48 for set of four), from Pottery Barn.

Scarf ($275), by Franco Ferrari, from Pumpz & Co.

iPhone case ($34), by Lilly Pulitzer, from Melly.

Onesie ($28), by Polarn O. Pyret.

Shoes ($150), by Vaneli, from Marmi Shoes.

