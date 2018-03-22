Flower Power: The Freshest Floral Prints for Spring

× Expand Floral printed items.

Galleria’s “Spring is in the Air” flower show will encompass the public spaces at the Edina shopping center. But florals are blooming in stores as well. That’s often the case in spring, but this season especially, we’re seeing fresh floral prints on everything from tabletop items to menswear. Take a look at some of our recent floral finds.

× 1 of 8 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Pocket squares ($50 each), by Amanda Christensen, from Twill. × 2 of 8 Expand Board shorts ($55), by Hurley, from Big Island Swim & Surf Company. × 3 of 8 Expand Skinny ankle pants ($199), by 7 For All Mankind, from Roe Wolfe. × 4 of 8 Expand Plate ($48 for set of four), from Pottery Barn. × 5 of 8 Expand Scarf ($275), by Franco Ferrari, from Pumpz & Co. × 6 of 8 Expand iPhone case ($34), by Lilly Pulitzer, from Melly. × 7 of 8 Expand Onesie ($28), by Polarn O. Pyret. × 8 of 8 Expand Shoes ($150), by Vaneli, from Marmi Shoes. Prev Next

