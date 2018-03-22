Flower Power: The Freshest Floral Prints for Spring

Floral printed items.
Galleria’s “Spring is in the Air” flower show will encompass the public spaces at the Edina shopping center. But florals are blooming in stores as well. That’s often the case in spring, but this season especially, we’re seeing fresh floral prints on everything from tabletop items to menswear. Take a look at some of our recent floral finds.
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Pocket squares ($50 each), by Amanda Christensen, from Twill.
Board shorts ($55), by Hurley, from Big Island Swim & Surf Company.
Skinny ankle pants ($199), by 7 For All Mankind, from Roe Wolfe.
Plate ($48 for set of four), from Pottery Barn.
Scarf ($275), by Franco Ferrari, from Pumpz & Co.
iPhone case ($34), by Lilly Pulitzer, from Melly.
Onesie ($28), by Polarn O. Pyret.
Shoes ($150), by Vaneli, from Marmi Shoes.
