Flotsam + Fork Closes Chicago Avenue Storefront

Flotsam + Fork owners Adrianna Fie and Joe Hasler

European home goods store Flotsam + Fork is permanently closing its brick-and-mortar storefront to make room for conversations on civil rights and a new Chicago Avenue. Co-owners and husband and wife Joe P. Hasler and Adrianna Fie have plans to expand their e-commerce business and move to a new location in the future.

Fie and Hasler founded Flotsam + Fork online in 2013, and moved into their south Minneapolis storefront last summer. The Chicago Ave. brick-and-mortar was located on the same block that George Floyd was murdered, and for the past month, that block has become a center for mourning and the Racial Justice Movement.

“Living just blocks from it all, we've observed this powerful transformation firsthand,” Fie and Hasler said in a statement.

Since Floyd's murder, the couple has been volunteering and advocating for issues in the Twin Cities, including public transit, school funding, and police reform. They've also donated a portion of the store’s proceeds to charities like We Love Lake Street, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, and the shop's neighborhood association, the Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization (CANDO).

“[We] thought long and hard about how our little kitchenwares shop might fit into the new 38th and Chicago, without being a distraction from the important work happening there,” Fie and Hasler said in the statement. “As fierce supporters of Black Lives Matter and the movement for racial justice, we have decided to close our brick-and-mortar location for now.”

Flotsam + Fork has been closed since March due to COVID-19, but remains open for online orders. Keep your eyes out for a more robust online selection and more information on a new location this Fall. flotsamandfork.com