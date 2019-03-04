Still Kickin and The Coven to Host Second Annual FeMNist Day 2019

× Expand FeMNist Night Market Photo from the 2018 FeMNist Night Market

Still Kickin, The Coven and Nora McInerny have teamed up again to host the second annual FeMNist Day. Taking place on Friday, March 8 (also International Women's Day), FeMNist Day 2019 is a day-long event designed to celebrate and spotlight local and women-owned makers and businesses in the Twin Cities. Think pop-up shops, an entrepreneur showcase, a series of workshops, and oh so much more.

This fun-filled day of female-focused events is open to all women. Event organizers want to emphasize the inclusive definitions of "woman" and "female," not only for this event, but for every day.

"Intersectional feminism is the only kind of feminism The Coven wants to participate in," says Alex Steinman, co-founder and CEO of The Coven. "That means we support women, femme-identifying, and non-binary folks from every background. We're all stronger when we lift each other up, give power to brown, black, and indigenous voices, and provide access points and resources to those who need it."

If you want to start your International Women's Day bright and early, get up and at 'em by attending the 7 a.m. showcase, where a $100 ticket makes you one of the investors in three focused businesswomen whose projects benefit the local community. After the showcase, businesswomen can get tips from other female makers and entrepreneurs via workshops on topics such as crowdfunding, pitching, bias-reduced recruiting, and more.

The Night Market begins at 5 p.m. and boasts more than 50 woman-owned businesses and makers. A few of the exhibiting makers and businesses include Larissa Loden, Karen Morris Millinery, Kisa Boutique, MEND, Noche Candle Company, and Tandem Vintage.

"FeMNist day and International Women's Day mean a lot to me," says local jewelry designer Larissa Loden. "I have seen so many wonderful things happen when women support and uplift other women, and being around women who do that like The Coven and Still Kickin make you feel invincible. Like anything is truly possible and your girl squad will be right there with you cheering you on."

× Expand Rebecca Zenefski Slater Still Kickin

Special FeMNist gear will also be available to benefit Still Kickin, the non-profit that Nora McInerny started in honor of her late husband, Aaron Purmort. Purmort designed the FeMNist brand for her before he passed.

"We knew we wanted to do more than just apparel with FeMNist," says McInerny. "A late-night inspiration hit my right-hand woman, Hannah Meacock Ross, who came up with the concept of the FeMNist Night Market in honor of International Women’s Day."

According to McInerny, the 2018 market was incredibly successful, with around 2,000 attendees. It was so successful that they were able to return about $50,000 in economic value to the 50 participating businesses.

"If you want to support women-owned businesses for International Women’s Day, I can’t think of a better way than shopping the FeMNist Night Market,” says McInerny.

More details about FeMNist Day 2019 can be viewed here.