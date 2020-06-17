Father's Day Gift Ideas

We know how it goes: Your dad or husband says he doesn't want anything for Father's Day—the oldest dad trick in the book. But despite what he tells you, your number one guy deserves a little pick-me-up for all he's done. We combed the city in search of editor-approved gifts from local brands and shops that are sure to impress your pops.

1. CBD Curious

The new 50th and France CBD store is putting together gift bundles comprised of topicals, gummies and more for the dads in your life in need of a little zen. Just mention DADSDAY15 to score a 15 percent off discount. 5051 France Ave. S., Edina, @yourcbdstoreedina.com

2. Father's Day Gift Boxes

Local retailers are hopping on the custom gift box bandwagon, including Edina's Serge and Jane shop and neighboring men's-focused North Loop shops MartinPatrick3 and Jaxon Grey, who are curating giftable bundles for every type of dad—from the golfer to the whiskey lover. @jaxongreyofficial, @martinpatrick3, @sergeandjaneshop

3. Backyard Bar Goals

× Expand Custom Cedar bar

Local nonprofit Rebuilding Together Twin Cities is making custom outdoor cedar bars (perfect for the dad who loves to entertain) to raise money to help rebuild homes, businesses and community centers impacted by the George Floyd riots.

4. Local Gear

Did you know that the owners of Sota Clothing Co. have dropped a new brand, Classic State? The collection—perfect for the lake-loving dad—is filled with gear that'll allow him to boast his state pride. classicstate.com, @classicstate

5. Elevated Essentials

Trade in dad's old, ripped sweats for a pair by this local streetwear and lifestyle brand that uses its fashion for the continuation of action and conversation focused on promoting the importance of diversity and social equality. All proceeds from every purchase go to the family of George Floyd and the community of Minneapolis, hybridnationclothing.com, @hybridnation.

6. Drink for a Cause

Pick up one of Freehouse's CANS for Dad 4-packs from Highland Grill and donate $4 to West Broadway Business and Area Coalition to #restorenorth.

7. Dad of the Year

Local whiskey company and distillery Brother Justus is offering Dad of the Year and Dad of the Decade Packages that include a tour of the Northeast Minneapolis distillery, plus swag for dad to take home. @justuswhiskey, brotherjustus.com

8. Dapper Dad

The local clothier recently launched new short-sleeved button downs (in true Hammer Made bright and bold fashion) for all the stylish dads out there. Bonus: all are 25 percent off now through June 21, Galleria and Mall of America, hammermade.com

9. Grill 'n' Chill

Equip Dad with the amped-up tools he needs for his next BBQ. @crateandbarrel