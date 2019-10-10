Fashionopolis 2019 Highlights

For our seventh annual runway show, Fashionopolis, we took cues from the globe’s fashion capitals—New York City, Paris, Milan, London—and teamed up with 30 local retailers and designers to bring distinct and on-trend looks to life on the runway. A taste of what attendees saw last night was also showcased in “Fashioning The City,” an editorial feature in this month’s edition of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

On the runways were looks inspired by the catwalks, street-style stars and distinguished designers from some of the world’s chicest cities—all with a Twin Cities spin.

This year’s show featured more models than ever before, with 100 different looks showcasing pieces and trends selected by our creative team from fabulous local resources. We hope the show (or this recap) inspires you to search your own wardrobe archive for those back-en-vogue pieces (hello neon, sequins, military, and animal prints!), then hit the local boutiques and retailers for fresh additions to outfit you this season. #SHOPLOCAL

Presenting sponsor: TCF Bank

Photography: Caitlin Abrams

Behind The Scenes

Collection One: New York

Trend influences: Street, animal prints, red, sequins, sparkles, bold prints, black and gold.

× 1 of 15 Expand Dress $428, by Ronny Kobo, from Bluebird Boutique; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); bag $198, by Totem, from Pumpz × 2 of 15 Expand Turtleneck $385, and skirt $490, by Fuzzi, from Dugo; fannypack $298, by Clare V., from Grethen House × 3 of 15 Expand Jumpsuit $30, by OneByOne, from Ragstock; puffer blouse by Joynoelle (price available upon request); tote $415, by Clare V., from Grethen House × 4 of 15 Expand Dress $12, Ronni Nicole, from Ragstock; bomber $29, by Heart & Hips, from Ragstock; puffy bomber $128, by Blank NYC, from Dugo; chain link belt $148, by Streets Ahead, from Dugo × 5 of 15 Expand Dress $330, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); fur coat $320, by Apparis, from Melly; handbag $215, by Mary Frances, from Marm × 6 of 15 Expand Dress $844, by Retrofete, from Bumbershute; earrings $65, by Kendra Scott, from Melly; bag $155, by Tiana, from Dugo × 7 of 15 Expand Dress $695, by Fuzzi, from Macy’s Oval Room; necklace from Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request); coat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request × 8 of 15 Expand Puffer coat $425, by Parajumpers, from Brightwater Clothing; pants $30, by Dereck Heart, from Ragstock; leopard print button down $70, by Straight To Hell, from Jaxon Grey × 9 of 15 Expand Pants $275, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; sweater $660, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; blazer $495, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; hat $52, by Adora, from Statement Boutique; necklace $395, by Fairchild Baldwin, from Pumpz × 10 of 15 Expand Tutu skirt and bodysuit by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); belt $175, by dePalma, from Grethen House; bag $135, by Mary Frances, from Scarborough Fair; bracelets by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request × 11 of 15 Expand Pants $199, by White Sand, from Brightwater Clothing; sequin top $29, by Michael Kors, from Ragstock; coat $349, by JKT New York, from Brightwater Clothing; scarf $295, by Missoni, from Dugo; bag $895, by Longchamp, from Melly × 12 of 15 Expand Dress $100, by Tribal, from Statement Boutique; coat $760, by Retrofete, from Bumbershute; scarf $65, by Echo, from Dugo; bag $58, by Mary Frances, from Scarborough Fair × 13 of 15 Expand Dress $1,135, by Philosophy Apparel, from Macy’s Oval Room; fur collar $495, by Linda Richards, from Dugo; belt $30, from Ragstock × 14 of 15 Expand Sequin skirt $295, by Alice + Olivia, from Stephanie’s, sequin top, by Naeem Kahn, from Mona Williams (price available upon request); belt $225, by W.Kleinberg, from Pumpz; bag $28, from Scarborough Fair × 15 of 15 Expand Vest by Mitchies, from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request); pants $128, by Commando, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; sweater $850, by Philosophy Apparel, from Macy’s Oval Room; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); bag $38, from Scarborough Fair Prev Next

Collection One Micro Moment: West Side Story

Trend Influences: Lavender, fuchsia, bright red, velvet

× 1 of 5 Expand Jumpsuit $315, by Amanda Uprichard, from Roe Wolfe; bag $265, by Jerome Dreyfuss, from Pumpz × 2 of 5 Expand Dress $1,250, by Philosophy Apparel, from Macy’s Oval Room; bag $40, by Mila & Rose, from Dugo × 3 of 5 Expand Blazer $259, and pants $229, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; brooch $36, from Scarborough Fair; top $98, by Lily Pullitzer, from Melly × 4 of 5 Expand Jacket $108, by BB Dakota, from Roe Wolfe; dress $286, by Amanda Uprichard, from Queen Anna House of Fashion × 5 of 5 Expand Coat by Canzitex, from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request); top $80, by Oscar de la Renta, from Mona Williams; leather pant $264, by David Lerner, from Roe Wolfe Prev Next

Collection Two: Paris

Trend influences: Bold greens, melon, orange, winter florals, architectural prints

× 1 of 15 Expand Coat by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); Dress $980, by Smarteez, from Grethen House; bag $160, by Tiana, from Dugo × 2 of 15 Expand Dress by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); fur coat from Ribnick (price available upon request); belt $187, by Maravilla, from Grethen House × 3 of 15 Expand Coat $980, by Chamonix, from Pumpz; top $120, by Faut Design, from The Fitting Room; skirt $220, by Courreges, from Mona Williams; necklace by Mya Lambrecht (price available upon request); bag $79, by Wabi Creations, from Scarborough Fair × 4 of 15 Expand Jacket $259, by Caara, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; shirt $205, by Gitman Bros. from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; pants $176, by White Sands, from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; backpack $165, by Sandqvist, from Brightwater Clothing & Gea × 5 of 15 Expand Coat $300, by Forstmann, from Mona Williams; pants and shirt by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); hat by Karen Morris Millinery (price available upon request) × 6 of 15 Expand Coat $398, by Alenbika, from Scarborough Fair; dress $298, by Kedemsasson, from Scaarborough Fair; Necklace by Stephanie Lake Designs (price available upon request) × 7 of 15 Expand Top $95, by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe; skirt $865, by Marissa Baratelli, from Dugo × 8 of 15 Expand Pants $395, by Retrofete, from Bumbershute; shirt $30, by G-net, from Ragstock; coat $560, by Raquel Allegra, from Grethen House × 9 of 15 Expand Dress $695, by Caroline Constas, from Bumbershute; vest $288, by Faut Design, from The Fitting Roam × 10 of 15 Expand Dress $780, by Teri Jon, from Dugo; cuff $49, from Fawbush’s; earrings $40, by Larissa Loden, from Statement Boutique × 11 of 15 Expand Coat $325, by Suit Equestrian, from Mona Williams; top $145, by Tarte Collections, from Stephanie’s; pants $145, by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe; necklace $105, from Melly; bag $120, by Sondra Roberts, from Marm × 12 of 15 Expand Dress $560, by Terri Jon, from Dugo; coat from Ribnick (price available upon request) × 13 of 15 Expand Skirt $229, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; top $199, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; necklace $100, by Larissa Loden, from Statement; bag $40, by Mila and Rose, from Dugo × 14 of 15 Expand Dress $1,250, by Leonard Paris, from Mona Williams; bag $240, by Sondra Roberts, from Marmi × 15 of 15 Expand Jumpsuit $295, by Amanda Uprichard, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; shirt dress $380, by Grizas, from Scarborough Fair; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); bag $298, by Cult Gaia, from Pumpz Prev Next

Collection Two Micro Moment: Haute Couture

Trend influences: Celebration of fabrics, tulle, silk, headpieces, movement

× 1 of 6 Expand Coat $698, by Eleven Six, from Grethen House; skirt $625, by Marisa Baratelli, from Dugo; hat $220, by Jeanne Marie, from Scarborough Fair; belt $128,by Ada Collection, from Scarborough Fair × 2 of 6 Expand Dress by Joynoelle (price available upon request), slip $148, by Nation, from Bluebird; headband by Karen Morris Millinery (price available upon request) × 3 of 6 Expand Dress $389, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; bustier by Joynoelle (price available upon request) × 4 of 6 Expand Pants by Joynoelle (price available upon request); sheer blouse $98, by Beulah, from Melly; bag $88, by Alex Max, from Scarborough Fair × 5 of 6 Expand Dress by Tara LaTour (price available upon request); headband by Love Your Melon (price available upon request); hat by Karen Morris Millinery(price available upon request) × 6 of 6 Expand Dress by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); wrap scarf by Joynoelle (price available upon request) Prev Next

Collection Three: Milan

Trend influences: pale pinks, baby blues, dark blues, muted plaids, bold stripes.

× 1 of 15 Expand Coat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request); pants $129, by Karen Kane, from Statement Boutique; coat blouse $169, by Clara Sun Woo, from Statement Boutique; bag $305, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Statement Boutique; scarf $140, from Dugo × 2 of 15 Expand Skirt $995, and top $695, by St. John, from Macy’s Oval Room; bag $1,395, by Mulberry, from Pumpz × 3 of 15 Expand Blazer $140, and skirt $98, by 525 America, from Melly; blouse $98, by The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens, from Melly; necklace $50,from Pumpz × 4 of 15 Expand Slip dress $345, by Maison de Papillon, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; necklace by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request); blazer $500, by Armani, from Mona Williams × 5 of 15 Expand Dress $179, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; blazer $695, by L’Agence, from Bumbershute × 6 of 15 Expand Shirt $98, by Malbon, from Jaxon Grey; pants $84, by Vuori, from Jaxon Grey; plaid shirt $179, by Amundsen, from Brightwater Clothing × 7 of 15 Expand Top $275, by Frame, from Bumbershute; pants $168, by AGolde, from Bluebird Boutique; coat $995, by Smythe, from Bumbershute; hat $24, by Adora, from Statement Boutique; bag $228, by Rebecca Minkoff, from Stephanie’s × 8 of 15 Expand Pants $495, by 6397, from Grethen House; sweater $295, by Equipment, from Bluebird Boutique; necklace by Mya Lambrecht (price available upon request); bag $660, from Pumpz × 9 of 15 Expand Top $245, by 6397, from Grethen House; blazer $448, and pants $288, by Cop.Copine, from Queen Anna House of Fashion × 10 of 15 Expand Coat $345, by Scotch & Soda, from Roe Wolfe; tank $250, by Veronica Beard, from Grethen House; pants $145, by Grace Willow, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; necklace by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request) × 11 of 15 Expand Dress $245, by Haley Bob, from Dugo; necklace from Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request); coat $380, by H Brand, from Bluebird Boutique × 12 of 15 Expand Pants $285, by AMO, from Bluebird Boutique; sweater $248, by Vilagallo, from Melly; blouse $548, by Layfayette 148, from Dugo; belt $95, by Amsterdam Heritage, from Dugo; pearls $48, from Melly × 13 of 15 Expand Skirt by Joynoelle (price available upon request); top $275, by Cop.Copine, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; wrap $100, by BB Dakota, from Statement Boutique × 14 of 15 Expand Coat $995, by eleventy, from Grethen House; sweater $325, by South Parade, from Stephanie’s; pants $706, by Peserico, from Grethen House; bag $68, by Alex Gold, from Melly × 15 of 15 Expand From left to right: first look: coat $229, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; second look: coat $140, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Fawbush’s; third look: plaid coat $395, by Scotch & Soda, from Roe Wolfe Prev Next

Collection Three Micro Moment: MartinPatrick3

Trend influences: neutrals, strong dominant tones, structured silhouettes, unisex

All looks from the following designers: Briglia 1949; Brunello Cucinelli; Canali 1934; EIDOS; Eleventy; Ermenegildo Zegna; FPM Milano; ISAIA Napoli; Margo Petitti; PT01 Pantaloni Torino; Rodd & Gunn; Stetson

Collection Four: London

Trend influences: plaid, military, punk, streetwear, camouflage, red, multi-tones.

× 1 of 14 Expand Coat $848, by History Repeats, from Bumbershute; t-shirt $108, by n: philanthropy, from Bumbershute; pants $250, by Ganni, from Grethen House; bag $128, by Tiana, from Roe Wolfe × 2 of 14 Expand Pants $198, by David Lerner, from Roe Wolfe; coat $198, by David Lerner, from Roe Wolfe; necklace by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request) × 3 of 14 Expand Sweatshirt $135, by Clare V., from Grethen House; overalls $108, by BB Dakota, from Roe Wolfe; bag, by Laggo, from Marmi (price available upon request) × 4 of 14 Expand Top $20, by Wild Cat, from Ragstock; pants $12, by Shop Sho Sho, from Ragstock; coat $110, by Jack, from Statement; bag $715, by Elena Ghisellini, from Bumbershute × 5 of 14 Expand Top $129, by Gretchen Scott, from Melly; suit by Emanual Ungaro, from Mona Williams (price available upon request) × 6 of 14 Expand Sweater $448, by Ronny Kobo, from Bluebird Boutique; necklace by Stephanie Lake Designs (price available upon request); skirt $229, by Ted Baker, from Stephanie’s; bag $695, by Alexander Wang, from Pumpz × 7 of 14 Expand Dress $139, by BB Dakota, from Statement Boutique; bag $75, by Patrizia Luca, from Statement Boutique; beret $54, by Café Jeanne, from Scarborough Fair × 8 of 14 Expand Dress $330, by Alice + Olivia, from Stephanie’s; sweatshirt $25, by Blue Gear, from Ragstock; bag $248, by Rebecca Minkoff, from Stephanie’s × 9 of 14 Expand Coat $125, by Konus, from Jaxon Grey; sweatshirt $98, by Veuori, from Jaxon Grey; pants $395, by Raquel Allegra, from Grethen House × 10 of 14 Expand Pants $198, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Scarborough Fair; top $268, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Scarborough Fair; bodysuit $13, by Bozzolo, from Ragstock × 11 of 14 Expand Sweatshirt $128, by Hip and Bone, from Jaxon Grey × 12 of 14 Expand Skirt $795, by Maria Cornejo, from Grethen House; bodysuit $13, by Hart and Hips, from Ragstock; fur vest from Ribnick (price available upon request) × 13 of 14 Expand Suit by Celine, from Mona Williams (price available upon request); necklace $105, from Melly; fur hat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request) × 14 of 14 Expand Dress $158, by Bryn Walker, from Fawbush’s; coat $225, by Konus, from Jaxon Grey; necklace by Mya Lambrecht (price available upon request Prev Next

Collection Four Micro Moment: Underground Featuring "The Looks"

Trend influences: wearable neon, strong evening wear influence, hint of club

× 1 of 8 Expand Pants $25 by Bear Dance from Ragstock; top $118 from Philanthropy from Bumbershute, necklace by Mya Lambrecth; coat $428 by J Brand from bluebird × 2 of 8 Expand Pants $25 by Heart and Hips from Ragstock; blazer $25 by Macy’s Ink from Ragstock × 3 of 8 Expand Dress $1,695 by St John from Oval Room; fur coat from Ribnick × 4 of 8 Expand Leather jacket $788 by Generation Love from Bumbershute; pants $118 by Commando from Roe Wolfe; sweater $325 by Generation Love from Roe Wolfe; beanie by Love Your Melon; backpack $148 by Rebecca Minkoff from Stephanie’s × 5 of 8 Expand Skirt $25 by Ginger G from Ragstock; blouse $630 by Officine Generale from Grethen House; bag $36 from Scarborough Fair × 6 of 8 Expand Suit by Ramadhan Designs; t-shirt $15 by Vans from Ragstock × 7 of 8 Expand Coat $712 by No.21 from Grethen House; t-shirt $16 from Ragstock; pants $335 by Max Mara from Oval Room; hat love your melon × 8 of 8 Expand Tights $10 by a new day, from target; bodysuit $13 from Ragstock; Kimono $365 by Johnny Was from dugo Prev Next

Collection Five: Minneapolis

Trend influences: fur, brown, wool, metallic, artic vibes