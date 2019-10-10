Fashionopolis 2019 Highlights

Last night we took flight and offered a local spin on international runway style for our seventh annual Fashionopolis. Now, it's time to shop the looks!

For our seventh annual runway show, Fashionopolis, we took cues from the globe’s fashion capitals—New York City, Paris, Milan, London—and teamed up with 30 local retailers and designers to bring distinct and on-trend looks to life on the runway. A taste of what attendees saw last night was also showcased in “Fashioning The City,” an editorial feature in this month’s edition of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. 

On the runways were looks inspired by the catwalks, street-style stars and distinguished designers from some of the world’s chicest cities—all with a Twin Cities spin.

This year’s show featured more models than ever before, with 100 different looks showcasing pieces and trends selected by our creative team from fabulous local resources. We hope the show (or this recap) inspires you to search your own wardrobe archive for those back-en-vogue pieces (hello neon, sequins, military, and animal prints!), then hit the local boutiques and retailers for fresh additions to outfit you this season. #SHOPLOCAL 

Presenting sponsor: TCF Bank

Photography: Caitlin Abrams

Behind The Scenes

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4808.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4810.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4821.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4845.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4853.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4869.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4873.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4898.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4908.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4934.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4941.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4968.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4999.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-4988.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5011.jpg

Collection One: New York

Trend influences: Street, animal prints, red, sequins, sparkles, bold prints, black and gold. 

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5048.jpg

Dress $428, by Ronny Kobo, from Bluebird Boutique; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); bag $198, by Totem, from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5034.jpg

Turtleneck $385, and skirt $490, by Fuzzi, from Dugo; fannypack $298, by Clare V., from Grethen House

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5041.jpg

Jumpsuit $30, by OneByOne, from Ragstock; puffer blouse by Joynoelle (price available upon request); tote $415, by Clare V., from Grethen House

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5062.jpg

Dress $12, Ronni Nicole, from Ragstock; bomber $29, by Heart & Hips, from Ragstock; puffy bomber $128, by Blank NYC, from Dugo; chain link belt $148, by Streets Ahead, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5028.jpg

Dress $330, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); fur coat $320, by Apparis, from Melly; handbag $215, by Mary Frances, from Marm

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5078.jpg

Dress $844, by Retrofete, from Bumbershute; earrings $65, by Kendra Scott, from Melly; bag $155, by Tiana, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5096.jpg

Dress $695, by Fuzzi, from Macy’s Oval Room; necklace from Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request); coat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5084.jpg

Puffer coat $425, by Parajumpers, from Brightwater Clothing; pants $30, by Dereck Heart, from Ragstock; leopard print button down $70, by Straight To Hell, from Jaxon Grey

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5105.jpg

Pants $275, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; sweater $660, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; blazer $495, by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute; hat $52, by Adora, from Statement Boutique; necklace $395, by Fairchild Baldwin, from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5075.jpg

Tutu skirt and bodysuit by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); belt $175, by dePalma, from Grethen House; bag $135, by Mary Frances, from Scarborough Fair; bracelets by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5150.jpg

Pants $199, by White Sand, from Brightwater Clothing; sequin top $29, by Michael Kors, from Ragstock; coat $349, by JKT New York, from Brightwater Clothing; scarf $295, by Missoni, from Dugo; bag $895, by Longchamp, from Melly

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5131.jpg

Dress $100, by Tribal, from Statement Boutique; coat $760, by Retrofete, from Bumbershute; scarf $65, by Echo, from Dugo; bag $58, by Mary Frances, from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5138.jpg

Dress $1,135, by Philosophy Apparel, from Macy’s Oval Room; fur collar $495, by Linda Richards, from Dugo; belt $30, from Ragstock

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5163.jpg

Sequin skirt $295, by Alice + Olivia, from Stephanie’s, sequin top, by Naeem Kahn, from Mona Williams (price available upon request); belt $225, by W.Kleinberg, from Pumpz; bag $28, from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5125.jpg

Vest by Mitchies, from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request); pants $128, by Commando, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; sweater $850, by Philosophy Apparel, from Macy’s Oval Room; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); bag $38, from Scarborough Fair

Collection One Micro Moment: West Side Story 

Trend Influences: Lavender, fuchsia, bright red, velvet 

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5213.jpg

Jumpsuit $315, by Amanda Uprichard, from Roe Wolfe; bag $265, by Jerome Dreyfuss, from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5227.jpg

Dress $1,250, by Philosophy Apparel, from Macy’s Oval Room; bag $40, by Mila & Rose, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5192.jpg

Blazer $259, and pants $229, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; brooch $36, from Scarborough Fair; top $98, by Lily Pullitzer, from Melly

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5181.jpg

Jacket $108, by BB Dakota, from Roe Wolfe; dress $286, by Amanda Uprichard, from Queen Anna House of Fashion

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5203.jpg

Coat by Canzitex, from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request); top $80, by Oscar de la Renta, from Mona Williams; leather pant $264, by David Lerner, from Roe Wolfe

Collection Two: Paris

Trend influences: Bold greens, melon, orange, winter florals, architectural prints

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5233.jpg

Coat by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); Dress $980, by Smarteez, from Grethen House; bag $160, by Tiana, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5245.jpg

Dress by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); fur coat from Ribnick (price available upon request); belt $187, by Maravilla, from Grethen House

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5255.jpg

Coat $980, by Chamonix, from Pumpz; top $120, by Faut Design, from The Fitting Room; skirt $220, by Courreges, from Mona Williams; necklace by Mya Lambrecht (price available upon request); bag $79, by Wabi Creations, from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5263.jpg

Jacket $259, by Caara, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; shirt $205, by Gitman Bros. from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; pants $176, by White Sands, from Brightwater Clothing & Gear; backpack $165, by Sandqvist, from Brightwater Clothing & Gea

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5294.jpg

Coat $300, by Forstmann, from Mona Williams; pants and shirt by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); hat by Karen Morris Millinery (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5278.jpg

Coat $398, by Alenbika, from Scarborough Fair; dress $298, by Kedemsasson, from Scaarborough Fair; Necklace by Stephanie Lake Designs (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5289.jpg

Top $95, by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe; skirt $865, by Marissa Baratelli, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5303.jpg

Pants $395, by Retrofete, from Bumbershute; shirt $30, by G-net, from Ragstock; coat $560, by Raquel Allegra, from Grethen House

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5318.jpg

Dress $695, by Caroline Constas, from Bumbershute; vest $288, by Faut Design, from The Fitting Roam

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5370.jpg

Dress $780, by Teri Jon, from Dugo; cuff $49, from Fawbush’s; earrings $40, by Larissa Loden, from Statement Boutique

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5339.jpg

Coat $325, by Suit Equestrian, from Mona Williams; top $145, by Tarte Collections, from Stephanie’s; pants $145, by Scotch and Soda, from Roe Wolfe; necklace $105, from Melly; bag $120, by Sondra Roberts, from Marm

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5351.jpg

Dress $560, by Terri Jon, from Dugo; coat from Ribnick (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5359.jpg

Skirt $229, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; top $199, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; necklace $100, by Larissa Loden, from Statement; bag $40, by Mila and Rose, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5333.jpg

Dress $1,250, by Leonard Paris, from Mona Williams; bag $240, by Sondra Roberts, from Marmi

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5384.jpg

Jumpsuit $295, by Amanda Uprichard, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; shirt dress $380, by Grizas, from Scarborough Fair; necklace by Stephanie Lake Design (price available upon request); bag $298, by Cult Gaia, from Pumpz

Collection Two Micro Moment: Haute Couture 

Trend influences: Celebration of fabrics, tulle, silk, headpieces, movement

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5395.jpg

Coat $698, by Eleven Six, from Grethen House; skirt $625, by Marisa Baratelli, from Dugo; hat $220, by Jeanne Marie, from Scarborough Fair; belt $128,by Ada Collection, from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5403.jpg

Dress by Joynoelle (price available upon request), slip $148, by Nation, from Bluebird; headband by Karen Morris Millinery (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5421.jpg

Dress $389, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; bustier by Joynoelle (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5432.jpg

Pants by Joynoelle (price available upon request); sheer blouse $98, by Beulah, from Melly; bag $88, by Alex Max, from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5444.jpg

Dress by Tara LaTour (price available upon request); headband by Love Your Melon (price available upon request); hat by Karen Morris Millinery(price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5409.jpg

Dress by Ramadhan Designs (price available upon request); wrap scarf by Joynoelle (price available upon request)

Collection Three: Milan

Trend influences: pale pinks, baby blues, dark blues, muted plaids, bold stripes.

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5468.jpg

Coat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request); pants $129, by Karen Kane, from Statement Boutique; coat blouse $169, by Clara Sun Woo, from Statement Boutique; bag $305, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Statement Boutique; scarf $140, from Dugo

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5481.jpg

Skirt $995, and top $695, by St. John, from Macy’s Oval Room; bag $1,395, by Mulberry, from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5494.jpg

Blazer $140, and skirt $98, by 525 America, from Melly; blouse $98, by The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens, from Melly; necklace $50,from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5503.jpg

Slip dress $345, by Maison de Papillon, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; necklace by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request); blazer $500, by Armani, from Mona Williams

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5514.jpg

Dress $179, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; blazer $695, by L’Agence, from Bumbershute

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5523.jpg

Shirt $98, by Malbon, from Jaxon Grey; pants $84, by Vuori, from Jaxon Grey; plaid shirt $179, by Amundsen, from Brightwater Clothing

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5536.jpg

Top $275, by Frame, from Bumbershute; pants $168, by AGolde, from Bluebird Boutique; coat $995, by Smythe, from Bumbershute; hat $24, by Adora, from Statement Boutique; bag $228, by Rebecca Minkoff, from Stephanie’s

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5542.jpg

Pants $495, by 6397, from Grethen House; sweater $295, by Equipment, from Bluebird Boutique; necklace by Mya Lambrecht (price available upon request); bag $660, from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5552.jpg

Top $245, by 6397, from Grethen House; blazer $448, and pants $288, by Cop.Copine, from Queen Anna House of Fashion

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5567.jpg

Coat $345, by Scotch & Soda, from Roe Wolfe; tank $250, by Veronica Beard, from Grethen House; pants $145, by Grace Willow, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; necklace by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5582.jpg

Dress $245, by Haley Bob, from Dugo; necklace from Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request); coat $380, by H Brand, from Bluebird Boutique

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5591.jpg

Pants $285, by AMO, from Bluebird Boutique; sweater $248, by Vilagallo, from Melly; blouse $548, by Layfayette 148, from Dugo; belt $95, by Amsterdam Heritage, from Dugo; pearls $48, from Melly

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5598.jpg

Skirt by Joynoelle (price available upon request); top $275, by Cop.Copine, from Queen Anna House of Fashion; wrap $100, by BB Dakota, from Statement Boutique

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5611.jpg

Coat $995, by eleventy, from Grethen House; sweater $325, by South Parade, from Stephanie’s; pants $706, by Peserico, from Grethen House; bag $68, by Alex Gold, from Melly

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5634.jpg

From left to right: first look: coat $229, by The Cat Lab, from Mona Williams; second look: coat $140, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Fawbush’s; third look: plaid coat $395, by Scotch & Soda, from Roe Wolfe

Collection Three Micro Moment: MartinPatrick3

Trend influences: neutrals, strong dominant tones, structured silhouettes, unisex

All looks from the following designers: Briglia 1949; Brunello Cucinelli; Canali 1934; EIDOS; Eleventy; Ermenegildo Zegna; FPM Milano; ISAIA Napoli; Margo Petitti; PT01 Pantaloni Torino; Rodd & Gunn; Stetson

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5645.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5652.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5657.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5667.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5676.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5681.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5684.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5696.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5703.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5707.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5717.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5724.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5729.jpg
Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5737.jpg

Collection Four: London

Trend influences: plaid, military, punk, streetwear, camouflage, red, multi-tones.

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5742.jpg

Coat $848, by History Repeats, from Bumbershute; t-shirt $108, by n: philanthropy, from Bumbershute; pants $250, by Ganni, from Grethen House; bag $128, by Tiana, from Roe Wolfe

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5746.jpg

Pants $198, by David Lerner, from Roe Wolfe; coat $198, by David Lerner, from Roe Wolfe; necklace by Gretchen Ventura (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5752.jpg

Sweatshirt $135, by Clare V., from Grethen House; overalls $108, by BB Dakota, from Roe Wolfe; bag, by Laggo, from Marmi (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5766.jpg

Top $20, by Wild Cat, from Ragstock; pants $12, by Shop Sho Sho, from Ragstock; coat $110, by Jack, from Statement; bag $715, by Elena Ghisellini, from Bumbershute

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5757.jpg

Top $129, by Gretchen Scott, from Melly; suit by Emanual Ungaro, from Mona Williams (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5768.jpg

Sweater $448, by Ronny Kobo, from Bluebird Boutique; necklace by Stephanie Lake Designs (price available upon request); skirt $229, by Ted Baker, from Stephanie’s; bag $695, by Alexander Wang, from Pumpz

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5780.jpg

Dress $139, by BB Dakota, from Statement Boutique; bag $75, by Patrizia Luca, from Statement Boutique; beret $54, by Café Jeanne, from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5802.jpg

Dress $330, by Alice + Olivia, from Stephanie’s; sweatshirt $25, by Blue Gear, from Ragstock; bag $248, by Rebecca Minkoff, from Stephanie’s

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5806.jpg

Coat $125, by Konus, from Jaxon Grey; sweatshirt $98, by Veuori, from Jaxon Grey; pants $395, by Raquel Allegra, from Grethen House

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5818.jpg

Pants $198, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Scarborough Fair; top $268, by Joseph Ribkoff, from Scarborough Fair; bodysuit $13, by Bozzolo, from Ragstock

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5837.jpg

Sweatshirt $128, by Hip and Bone, from Jaxon Grey

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5827.jpg

Skirt $795, by Maria Cornejo, from Grethen House; bodysuit $13, by Hart and Hips, from Ragstock; fur vest from Ribnick (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5788.jpg

Suit by Celine, from Mona Williams (price available upon request); necklace $105, from Melly; fur hat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5840.jpg

Dress $158, by Bryn Walker, from Fawbush’s; coat $225, by Konus, from Jaxon Grey; necklace by Mya Lambrecht (price available upon request

Collection Four Micro Moment: Underground Featuring "The Looks"

Trend influences: wearable neon, strong evening wear influence, hint of club

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5869.jpg

Pants $25 by Bear Dance from Ragstock; top $118 from Philanthropy from Bumbershute, necklace by Mya Lambrecth; coat $428 by J Brand from bluebird

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5904.jpg

Pants $25 by Heart and Hips from Ragstock; blazer $25 by Macy’s Ink from Ragstock

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5914.jpg

Dress $1,695 by St John from Oval Room; fur coat from Ribnick

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5924.jpg

Leather jacket $788 by Generation Love from Bumbershute; pants $118 by Commando from Roe Wolfe; sweater $325 by Generation Love from Roe Wolfe; beanie by Love Your Melon; backpack $148 by Rebecca Minkoff from Stephanie’s

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5883.jpg

Skirt $25 by Ginger G from Ragstock; blouse $630 by Officine Generale from Grethen House; bag $36 from Scarborough Fair

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5889.jpg

Suit by Ramadhan Designs; t-shirt $15 by Vans from Ragstock

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5871.jpg

Coat $712 by No.21 from Grethen House; t-shirt $16 from Ragstock; pants $335 by Max Mara from Oval Room; hat love your melon

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5931.jpg

Tights $10 by a new day, from target; bodysuit $13 from Ragstock; Kimono $365 by Johnny Was from dugo

Collection Five: Minneapolis

Trend influences: fur, brown, wool, metallic, artic vibes

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5945.jpg

Pants $30, by Dope, from Ragstock; hats from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (prices available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5953.jpg

From left to right: Parka by Belstaff, from Brightwater (price available upon request); Dress $20, by Express, from Ragstock; coat $495, by Soia & Kyo, from Stephanie’s; Coat $155, by Rains, from Grethen House; vest $558, by Peserico, from Grethen House; fur coat from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear (price available upon request

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5977.jpg

Left to right: Sweater from Love Your Melon (price available upon request); coat $135, by Straight to Hell, from Jaxon Grey; hat by Love Your Melon; pants $45, by EPTM, from Jaxon Grey; Pants $188, by Relwen, from Jaxon Grey; coat $65, by De Fut, from Jaxon Grey; hat by Love Your Melon (price available upon request); T-shirt $98, by Hiro Clark, from Jaxon Grey; pants $45, by EPTM, from Jaxon Grey; metallic coat $960, by Herno, from Grethen House; hat by Love Your Melon (price available upon request)

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5997.jpg

Left to right: coat from Dugo (price available upon request), hat by Karen Morris Millinery (price available upon request); Bodysuit $13, from Ragstock; pants $248, by MOTHER, from Grethen House; coat $85, by Mystree, from Statement Boutique; Pants $13, by Hot Kiss, from Ragstock; coat $30, by Ashley, from Ragstock; sweater $129, by Elena Wang, from Statement Boutique

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-5985.jpg

Left to right: Pants $70, by Just Black Denim from Statement Boutique; sweater $98, by Knot Sisters, from Stephanie’s; coat $115, by Dance & Marvel, from Dugo; hat by Love Your Melon (price available upon request); Dress $69, by Mystree, from Statement; bag $300, by Diego Binetti, from Pumpz; hat $69, by Go Go, from Scarborough Fair; Hat by Love Your Melon (price available upon request); skirt $80, by BB Dakota, from Statement Boutique; tank $300, by Ungaro, from Mona Williams; coat $300, by C/MEO Collective, from Queen Anna House of Fashion

Abrams_Fashionopolis2019-6009.jpg

Gown by Tara LaTour (price available upon request)