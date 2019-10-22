Fashioning the City

Buckle up as we offer a local spin on international runway style from the chicest Twin Cities designers and boutiques.

by

Without fail, the fashion pack makes its biannual migration to the globe’s style capitals—Milan, New York, London and Paris—to gather inspiration and find its muses from the catwalks, street-style stars, and distinguished designers. How does the megawattage translate back home? Take a walk through our digital pages as we offer a local spin on runway style from the chicest Twin Cities designers and boutiques.

Milan

Heavy hitters like Prada, Missoni, and Fendi keep Italy’s fashion capital in vogue year round. But Milan, with its mastery of leathers and outerwear, makes fall its shining season. This year, Milanese designs and trendsetters (spotted on streets like Via Monte Napoleone and Via della Spiga) provided an alternative cold-weather narrative showcasing vibrant hues—unexpected oranges, blues, and greens. Bottom line: There’s no color too bold for the season ahead.

×

1 of 3

Milan coat

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

Milan coat

Coat ($795), by Nanushka, also from Grethen House (Edina only)

×

2 of 3

Milan boots

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

Milan boots

Boots ($695), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252

×

3 of 3

Milan gold chain belt

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

Milan gold chain belt

Gold chain link belt ($148), by Streets Ahead, from Dugo, Galleria, 952-746-4440

NYC

Hipster street meets classic chic in the Empire City—a place that celebrates high-fashion houses, vintage, and individual style more than any other. Bring The Big Apple to The Minneapple with looks that juxtapose everyday staples with stylish surprises. Go ahead, break the rules. When it comes to the New York fashion scene, anything goes.

×

1 of 4

NYC Bracelet Bag

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

NYC Bracelet Bag

Bracelet bag ($410), by Elena Ghisellini, from Bumbershute, 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684

×

2 of 4

NYC Sneakers

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

NYC Sneakers

Sneakers ($328), by Zadig & Voltaire, also from Roe Wolfe

×

3 of 4

NYC Leather jacket

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

NYC Leather jacket

Leather jacket ($498), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale, madewell.com

×

4 of 4

NYC Sunglasses

Photo by Michael Hendrickson

NYC Sunglasses

Sunglasses ($185), by Rag & Bone, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

London

Take notes from the cultural hub where punk rock meets the finest tailoring. This year, famed fashion motifs that define the British capital—hats, trench coats, and the family of plaids—stand alongside unexpected elements like fur, neon, and metallic. Step into the new season channeling your inner prep—the London runways crawled with thoughtful layers, substantial fabrics, and playful prints.

×

1 of 7

Plaid Trousers

Plaid Trousers

Plaid trousers ($202), by Peace of Cloth, also from Grethen House

×

2 of 7

Loafer pump

Loafer pump

Loafer pump ($790), by Gucci, also from Nordstrom

×

3 of 7

Plaid vest

Plaid vest

Plaid vest ($334), by Vilagallo, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252

×

4 of 7

Panther t-shirt

Panther t-shirt

Panther T-shirt ($99), by Anine Bing, from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-886-2346

×

5 of 7

Nail polish

Nail polish

Nail polish ($20), by Deborah Lippmann, also from Nordstrom

×

6 of 7

Felt hat

Felt hat

Felt hat ($315), by Karen Morris Millinery, 326 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., kmhats.com

×

7 of 7

Gel eyeliner

Gel eyeliner

Beauty tip: add edge to a buttoned-up look with winged liner. Gel eyeliner ($27), by Bobbi Brown, also from Nordstrom

Paris

French fashionistas embody effortless elegance and a certain je ne sais quoi. (Is there something in the water?) Certainly crème de la crème labels—from Sandro to Chanel—are proof that timeless cuts and color palettes reign supreme. Tip: Keep your look uncomplicated and cool by incorporating one on-trend accessory like a tiny bag or chic chapeau.

×

1 of 6

Dress

Dress

Dress ($495), by L’Agence, also from Bumbershute

×

2 of 6

Blouse

Blouse

Blouse ($176), also by Mille

×

3 of 6

Phone bag

Phone bag

Mini bag ($255), by Clare V., clarev.com

×

4 of 6

Faux pearl hair clips

Faux pearl hair clips

Faux pearl hair clips ($26), from Zara, Mall of America, zara.com

×

5 of 6

Linen beret

Linen beret

Linen beret ($48), by Brixton, also from Nordstrom

×

6 of 6

Lipstick

Lipstick

Beauty tip: Combine messy hair with a bold red lip to emulate fuss-free French femininity. Lipstick in “Swoon” ($22), from Elixery, elixery.com