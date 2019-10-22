Fashioning the City

× Expand Photo by William Clark Fashion models at night Her Milan-inspired look: Leather coat ($695), by Siamo Tornati, from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear, 224 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-332-4321Blouse ($135), by Scotch & Soda; faux leather skirt ($78), by BB Dakota, both from Roe Wolfe, Galleria, 952-595-5691. Faux snakeskin boot ($795), by Ulla Johnson, from Grethen House (Edina only), North Loop and Edina, 952-926-8725. His look: Jacket ($395), by Belstaff; T-shirt ($98), by John Varvatos; and denim jeans ($478), by John Elliott, all from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329

Without fail, the fashion pack makes its biannual migration to the globe’s style capitals—Milan, New York, London and Paris—to gather inspiration and find its muses from the catwalks, street-style stars, and distinguished designers. How does the megawattage translate back home? Take a walk through our digital pages as we offer a local spin on runway style from the chicest Twin Cities designers and boutiques.

Milan

Heavy hitters like Prada, Missoni, and Fendi keep Italy’s fashion capital in vogue year round. But Milan, with its mastery of leathers and outerwear, makes fall its shining season. This year, Milanese designs and trendsetters (spotted on streets like Via Monte Napoleone and Via della Spiga) provided an alternative cold-weather narrative showcasing vibrant hues—unexpected oranges, blues, and greens. Bottom line: There’s no color too bold for the season ahead.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson Milan coat Coat ($795), by Nanushka, also from Grethen House (Edina only) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson Milan boots Boots ($695), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252 × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson Milan gold chain belt Gold chain link belt ($148), by Streets Ahead, from Dugo, Galleria, 952-746-4440 Prev Next

× Expand Photo by William Clark NYC look Her NYC-inspired look: Teddy coat ($98), by BB Dakota, also from Roe Wolfe Sheer top ($395), by Fuzzi; Clutch ($160), by JNB; and gold chain belt ($148), by Streets Ahead, also from Dugo Snakeskin print skirt ($360), by Nanushka, also from Grethen House. Photographed at Edwards Dessert Kitchen. Transportation provided by Lincolnville Limo Service.

NYC

Hipster street meets classic chic in the Empire City—a place that celebrates high-fashion houses, vintage, and individual style more than any other. Bring The Big Apple to The Minneapple with looks that juxtapose everyday staples with stylish surprises. Go ahead, break the rules. When it comes to the New York fashion scene, anything goes.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson NYC Bracelet Bag Bracelet bag ($410), by Elena Ghisellini, from Bumbershute, 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684 × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson NYC Sneakers Sneakers ($328), by Zadig & Voltaire, also from Roe Wolfe × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson NYC Leather jacket Leather jacket ($498), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale, madewell.com × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Michael Hendrickson NYC Sunglasses Sunglasses ($185), by Rag & Bone, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale Prev Next

× Expand Photo by William Clark London look Her London-inspired look: Trench coat ($276), by Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364; Blouse ($98), by The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens, also from Melly; Trousers ($288), by Cop.Copine, from Queen Anna House of Fashion, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-888-5153; Boots ($360), by Chloé, from gh2, 318 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-0509. Photographed at Khazana.

London

Take notes from the cultural hub where punk rock meets the finest tailoring. This year, famed fashion motifs that define the British capital—hats, trench coats, and the family of plaids—stand alongside unexpected elements like fur, neon, and metallic. Step into the new season channeling your inner prep—the London runways crawled with thoughtful layers, substantial fabrics, and playful prints.

× 1 of 7 Expand Plaid Trousers Plaid trousers ($202), by Peace of Cloth, also from Grethen House × 2 of 7 Expand Loafer pump Loafer pump ($790), by Gucci, also from Nordstrom × 3 of 7 Expand Plaid vest Plaid vest ($334), by Vilagallo, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252 × 4 of 7 Expand Panther t-shirt Panther T-shirt ($99), by Anine Bing, from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-886-2346 × 5 of 7 Expand Nail polish Nail polish ($20), by Deborah Lippmann, also from Nordstrom × 6 of 7 Expand Felt hat Felt hat ($315), by Karen Morris Millinery, 326 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., kmhats.com × 7 of 7 Expand Gel eyeliner Beauty tip: add edge to a buttoned-up look with winged liner. Gel eyeliner ($27), by Bobbi Brown, also from Nordstrom Prev Next

× Expand Photo by William Clark Paris look Her Paris-inspired look: Dress (price available upon request), by Joynoëlle, 312 W. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-209-7822. Blouse ($295), by Alice + Olivia, also from Bumbershute. Shoes ($209), by Manolo Blahnik, also from gh2. Bag ($50), by JNB, also from Dugo. Photographed at Volstead’s Emporium.

Paris

French fashionistas embody effortless elegance and a certain je ne sais quoi. (Is there something in the water?) Certainly crème de la crème labels—from Sandro to Chanel—are proof that timeless cuts and color palettes reign supreme. Tip: Keep your look uncomplicated and cool by incorporating one on-trend accessory like a tiny bag or chic chapeau.