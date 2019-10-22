Fashioning the City

Photo by William Clark
Fashion models at night
Her Milan-inspired look: Leather coat ($695), by Siamo Tornati, from Ribnick Luxury Outerwear, 224 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-332-4321Blouse ($135), by Scotch & Soda; faux leather skirt ($78), by BB Dakota, both from Roe Wolfe, Galleria, 952-595-5691. Faux snakeskin boot ($795), by Ulla Johnson, from Grethen House (Edina only), North Loop and Edina, 952-926-8725. His look: Jacket ($395), by Belstaff; T-shirt ($98), by John Varvatos; and denim jeans ($478), by John Elliott, all from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329
Without fail, the fashion pack makes its biannual migration to the globe’s style capitals—Milan, New York, London and Paris—to gather inspiration and find its muses from the catwalks, street-style stars, and distinguished designers. How does the megawattage translate back home? Take a walk through our digital pages as we offer a local spin on runway style from the chicest Twin Cities designers and boutiques.
Milan
Heavy hitters like Prada, Missoni, and Fendi keep Italy’s fashion capital in vogue year round. But Milan, with its mastery of leathers and outerwear, makes fall its shining season. This year, Milanese designs and trendsetters (spotted on streets like Via Monte Napoleone and Via della Spiga) provided an alternative cold-weather narrative showcasing vibrant hues—unexpected oranges, blues, and greens. Bottom line: There’s no color too bold for the season ahead.
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
Milan coat
Coat ($795), by Nanushka, also from Grethen House (Edina only)
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
Milan boots
Boots ($695), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
Milan gold chain belt
Gold chain link belt ($148), by Streets Ahead, from Dugo, Galleria, 952-746-4440
Photo by William Clark
NYC look
Her NYC-inspired look: Teddy coat ($98), by BB Dakota, also from Roe Wolfe Sheer top ($395), by Fuzzi; Clutch ($160), by JNB; and gold chain belt ($148), by Streets Ahead, also from Dugo Snakeskin print skirt ($360), by Nanushka, also from Grethen House. Photographed at Edwards Dessert Kitchen. Transportation provided by Lincolnville Limo Service.
NYC
Hipster street meets classic chic in the Empire City—a place that celebrates high-fashion houses, vintage, and individual style more than any other. Bring The Big Apple to The Minneapple with looks that juxtapose everyday staples with stylish surprises. Go ahead, break the rules. When it comes to the New York fashion scene, anything goes.
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
NYC Bracelet Bag
Bracelet bag ($410), by Elena Ghisellini, from Bumbershute, 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
NYC Sneakers
Sneakers ($328), by Zadig & Voltaire, also from Roe Wolfe
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
NYC Leather jacket
Leather jacket ($498), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale, madewell.com
Photo by Michael Hendrickson
NYC Sunglasses
Sunglasses ($185), by Rag & Bone, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale
Photo by William Clark
London look
Her London-inspired look: Trench coat ($276), by Mille, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364; Blouse ($98), by The Shirt by Rochelle Behrens, also from Melly; Trousers ($288), by Cop.Copine, from Queen Anna House of Fashion, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-888-5153; Boots ($360), by Chloé, from gh2, 318 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-0509. Photographed at Khazana.
London
Take notes from the cultural hub where punk rock meets the finest tailoring. This year, famed fashion motifs that define the British capital—hats, trench coats, and the family of plaids—stand alongside unexpected elements like fur, neon, and metallic. Step into the new season channeling your inner prep—the London runways crawled with thoughtful layers, substantial fabrics, and playful prints.
Plaid Trousers
Plaid trousers ($202), by Peace of Cloth, also from Grethen House
Loafer pump
Loafer pump ($790), by Gucci, also from Nordstrom
Plaid vest
Plaid vest ($334), by Vilagallo, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252
Panther t-shirt
Panther T-shirt ($99), by Anine Bing, from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-886-2346
Nail polish
Nail polish ($20), by Deborah Lippmann, also from Nordstrom
Felt hat
Felt hat ($315), by Karen Morris Millinery, 326 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., kmhats.com
Gel eyeliner
Beauty tip: add edge to a buttoned-up look with winged liner. Gel eyeliner ($27), by Bobbi Brown, also from Nordstrom
Photo by William Clark
Paris look
Her Paris-inspired look: Dress (price available upon request), by Joynoëlle, 312 W. 42nd St., Mpls., 612-209-7822. Blouse ($295), by Alice + Olivia, also from Bumbershute. Shoes ($209), by Manolo Blahnik, also from gh2. Bag ($50), by JNB, also from Dugo. Photographed at Volstead’s Emporium.
Paris
French fashionistas embody effortless elegance and a certain je ne sais quoi. (Is there something in the water?) Certainly crème de la crème labels—from Sandro to Chanel—are proof that timeless cuts and color palettes reign supreme. Tip: Keep your look uncomplicated and cool by incorporating one on-trend accessory like a tiny bag or chic chapeau.
Dress
Dress ($495), by L’Agence, also from Bumbershute
Blouse
Blouse ($176), also by Mille
Phone bag
Mini bag ($255), by Clare V., clarev.com
Faux pearl hair clips
Faux pearl hair clips ($26), from Zara, Mall of America, zara.com
Linen beret
Linen beret ($48), by Brixton, also from Nordstrom
Lipstick
Beauty tip: Combine messy hair with a bold red lip to emulate fuss-free French femininity. Lipstick in “Swoon” ($22), from Elixery, elixery.com