Fashion Trend: Totally Transparent

Photo by Michael Hendrickson Transparent boot filled with jellybeans PVC is the new leather. Step into a clear bootie with air holes on the side, like this one. Your feet will thank you.

One style agenda at the spring 2018 fashion shows was totally transparent. Chanel staged a “downpour.” Against a backdrop of cascading waterfalls, models walked the runway in clear PVC rain boots and ponchos. And even though you could see through the PVC to the collection’s signature tweed jackets and skirts, the clear rain gear became the talk of the show. For better or worse, it’s now a trend trickling down to the masses. You don’t need to spend big to get the look, but you might want to invest in a pedicure. Oceani clear bootie ($60), from Aldo, aldoshoes.com