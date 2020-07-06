Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Opening in Linden Hills

× Expand photo courtesy of Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Faribault Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Linden Hills

Earlier this year our sister publication Twin Cities Business reported on leadership changes and growth plans for local veteran brand (and Minnesota's longest-standing manufacturer), Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Next up for the company? A new retail location in Southwest Minneapolis, slated to open to the public on Thursday.

The little red house in Linden Hills got a fresh coat of (blue) paint for the new tenant. The space, previously occupied by women's boutique and gift shop Lily & Violet and later CircleRock, a menswear company that FWMC acquired last February, is now the brand’s third retail location (in addition to the one on Washington Ave. in downtown Minneapolis and at its mill in Faribault).

Located next to Turtle Bread Co., the Linden Hills store is stocked with FWMC's full run of goods—bedding, decorative throws, and accessories. According to President and COO Ross Widmoyer, the company plans to launch a new assortment of women's and men's apparel and accessories, including scarves, capes, ponchos, sweaters, vests and coats just in time for the cool weather.

The shop will be open Tuesday-Friday 10 A.M.–6 P.M. and Saturday 10 A.M.–4 P.M. 3413 W. 44th Street, Mpls., faribaultmill.com