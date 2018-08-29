Fall Trend: Wild West-Inspired Style

Fall is just around the bend. Saddle up and take notes from the wild, wild west.

by

While the Western and prairie trends have been building for a few seasons, it’s hard to look past the slew of cowboy-inspired pieces popping up in our favorite storefronts. You don’t have to go full-on Dolly to play in the hay. With subtle denim details or cutout cowgirl kicks, your look can remain modern and urban.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.