Fall Fashion Wish List

T-shirts are the new status update. Pick your phrase: political, inspirational, or just plain fun. Then pair it with something—anything—unexpected, like the most fabulously shimmery, pleated skirt in the color of the moment: pale pink. Add a bag, and a pooch, and your look is sure to be the talk of the town.

Styled by Elizabeth Doyle

T-shirt

Handbag

Skirt

Sunglasses

Leather Dog Lead

Pajama Dressing

The New Animal Print

Feathers

Victorian Details

Fringe

Italian Opulence

Wide Belt

High/Low Hemline

Winter Florals

Plaid

Red

The Long Vest

Classic Handbag

Folklore

Mermaid Jacket

Bottoms with a Flow

