Fall Fashion Thrifts and Threads

We gave two lucky followers a one-on-one styling session with the fashion forecasters at Arc’s Value Village, where they’ll be showing off their curated fall-friendly essentials at this year’s Fashionopolis. From office-to-party booties and blazers with power shoulders, to layering jumpsuits with waistcoats, make room in your wardrobe for these high/low outfit combos.

A busy professional and mother of four boys, Bryn has faced a fair share of tradeoffs in her time—namely “me” time and, well, sleep. While Arc’s Value Village’s lead stylist, Sarah Colvin, couldn’t exactly help with the latter, she wanted to ensure Bryn would walk away from her appointment with fresh wardrobe possibilities—and a Fashionopolis number that nods to the revived fashion decade dominated by supermodels and thrift shop chic.

“I’ve loved fashion since the grunge ‘90s when I leaned more towards thrifted, gingham babydoll dresses with bloomers instead of flannels and torn jeans,” says Bryn. “I still love a stand-out look, but I’m having trouble figuring this out in my early 40s. How does a working mom and lover of music, the arts, and fashion dress nowadays?”

Miami Vice Meets Modern-Day Femme Fatale

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand Power suit pieces continue to reign supreme this fall. This smart, sharp-shouldered red blazer was an oversized fit on Bryn, coming down just past mid-thigh. “The strong color works really well on her complexion,” says Sarah. “And she has these great thin wrists, so I cuffed the sleeves and pushed them up to not only show them off, but to give the blazer a more vintage vibe.” If you’re looking for a fitted blazer, look to your side in the dressing room mirror. Sarah says the jacket should give you a curve in the small of your back. × 3 of 6 Expand The LBD is a time-tested classic—a wardrobe staple you can dependably break out for just about any and every occasion. This slinky-yet-fitted, satin Calvin Klein number (a criminal $1.59!) subtly offsets the “pow” that the bold-colored blazer brings. “Red and black look so good paired together, and the dress just locks it all in,” says Sarah. Little black dresses don’t start and stop in one style or silhouette—a loose slip dress with an asset-flattering length can do wonders for your figure, too. × 4 of 6 Expand To emphasize (and elongate) Bryn’s already “amazing legs,” Sarah landed on a pair of black, faux-suede heel booties. “The ankle booties just spoke to the whole outfit, really tied it all together.” she says. From a fancy frock to a pencil skirt, and even a pair of distressed jeans, booties are the quintessential, summer-to-fall footwear. Roll or cuff your jeans up so your ankle peeks out, or try cuffing your jeans into your boots. × 5 of 6 Expand This baroque cross necklace borrows from the revival of ‘90s goth, Bryn’s beloved era. “For so long, it’s been all about wearing crewnecks with statement necklaces, but I’m really drawn to long necklaces that perfectly drape the décolletage,” says Sarah. “The necklace sitting in your clavicle looks expensive, chic, and flattering.” Layering pendant necklaces make for an excellent add-on to a strappy LBD. × 6 of 6 Expand Sometimes, it’s the smaller details that change the aura of an outfit. While delicate drop earrings can look feminine and sophisticated, statement earrings can really spice things up. “They almost come down to her collarbone in an ‘80s way, but not like ‘80s dress-up—these are fresh, clean, and current,” says Sarah. Prev Next

Not the type to limit her self-expression with so-called style rules, Kelsey’s personal wardrobe can best be described as an eclectic mix of rocker-inspired vintage (think: leather and ‘90’s denim), feminine details (sequins and lace), and classic pieces (“basically anything from J. Crew.”)

But her main fashion challenge, she says, lies in remembering that it’s okay to be unique, and that it’s okay to be the most overdressed one in the room. “I’m on a student loan repayment budget, and a post-layoff, post-cancer treatment budget, so I find myself reworking pieces I already own while thrifting for new items to pull in,” she says.

Joan Jett and the Blackheart (Necklaces)

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand This belted ‘80s jumpsuit—the eventual centerpiece of the outfit—almost didn’t make it out the door, had it not been for Sarah disregarding the size label. “When it comes to vintage sizing labels, always go with the eye, never the number,” she says. “The sizing is so skewed from what it is now.” The jumpsuit ran a little big on Kelsey, but it was necessary in providing a slouchy fit with wide legs. × 3 of 6 Expand A product of the ‘90s, vests were usually worn over a shirt or as a standalone when buttoned up. Sarah took this to the next level, layering a sleeveless waistcoat over the roomy bodysuit to give Kelsey a silhouette. “I found this two-piece suit and grabbed the waistcoat from it,” she says. “The tweed with the wide leg [of the bodysuit] adds a perfect touch of edge.” × 4 of 6 Expand Kelsey’s penchant for leather materialized in the form of this simple but stylish biker jacket. The edgy, versatile piece is the perfect companion during the transitional months. “We laid the jacket over the waistcoat and bodysuit, and it looks striking against the soft, feminine flare of the pants,” Sarah says. “Kelsey doesn’t like to look like anyone else—no one is going to be wearing what she’s wearing.” × 5 of 6 Expand All that glitters is gold … and cream. The bright, gilded details of this vintage, cross-body purse can harmonize with just about any color, and add a punch of glam to a basic tee and jeans. “I was drawn to the giant gold bauble on this purse, and its boxy structure” says Sarah. “It’s just so cool, plus it was only three dollars!” × 6 of 6 Expand An outfit like Kelsey’s doesn’t have a quota for accessorizing. Go big or go home, whether it’s a cuff bracelet, layered (heart!) necklaces, hoop earrings, and cocktails rings—or all of the above, if you dare. “Kelsey’s really into vintage detailing, and she was up for just about anything,” says Sarah. Prev Next

Peep the major fall 2018 trends and catch Bryn and Kelsey with their runway-inspired finds on the red carpet at this year's Fashionopolis

Arc’s Value Village, a nonprofit that uses proceeds from its stores to help people with intellectual and development disabilities, offers free, by-appointment personal shopping and styling services. Meet with a local style expert, like Sarah, who can create a customized shopping experience that’s uniquely you at a great price.