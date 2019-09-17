Fall Fashion Trends: Your Cheat Sheet to Chic

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams
Top to bottom: Patent leather combat boot ($520), by AGL, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com; block-heeled ankle boot ($550), also by AGL and black leather lace-up combat boot ($695), by Robert Clergerie, both from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252
Don't tiptoe into fall. Kick it into gear with heavy-duty utility boots. Perfect for a brisk walk on a rainy day, your lug-soled boots can also stand down and fall in line with a feminine dress for a transitional look that feels polished yet cool.
Spotted clothes continue to reign supreme and turn up in unexpected colorways. Transition a sundress with a western-inspired mid-calf boot. And don't be afraid to combine textures or mix and match prints (or you can opt for a piece that does it for you).
Futuristic styles. Metallic satin, sequins, and glossy textures are shining bright in 2019. Top ($330) by IRO, from Bumbershute, 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684
Big ’80s. Create an optical illusion effect with black-and-white zigzags, polka dots, or gingham. Bateau tote ($475), by Clare V., clarev.com
Boho chic. Throwback scarf prints and patchwork pranced down the runways in some of fashion’s biggest cities. Neck scarf ($38), by Rebecca Minkoff, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
Distinctly nostalgic. Corduroy in rich jewel tones feels like a rite of passage for fall. Pleated wide leg pants ($118), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale, madewell.com
Step aside, ankle booties. Loose silhouettes provide tons of room to slouch with every step. Mid-calf boot ($225), by Sam Edelman, also from Nordstrom
The bag on top. Boxy, ladylike bags get an update with prints and modern hardware. Top-handle bag ($40), by A New Day, from Target, multiple metro locations, target.com
Plaid madness. British and Scottish motifs infuse preppy plaids for an office-ready vibe. Tweed miniskirt ($79), by Halogen, also from Nordstrom
Moody florals. Summer’s bright flowers get a dark, Victorian twist for fall. Dark floral jean ($228), by J Brand, from Bluebird Boutique, 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-746-8675
Color wheeling. Aside from the usual fall suspects (green, camel, oxblood), expect to see some surprising colors in the mix, like vibrant orange and hot pink. Animal print dress ($378), by Kate Spade New York, Galleria and Mall of America, katespade.com
Bling ring. Ditch your dainty, everyday pieces in favor of bold statement makers. Mood ring ($98), also by Kate Spade New York
