Fall Fashion Trends: Your Cheat Sheet to Chic

Fast-track your September style with pieces in bold prints and rich textures. This season, more is definitely more.

Don't tiptoe into fall. Kick it into gear with heavy-duty utility boots. Perfect for a brisk walk on a rainy day, your lug-soled boots can also stand down and fall in line with a feminine dress for a transitional look that feels polished yet cool.

Spotted clothes continue to reign supreme and turn up in unexpected colorways. Transition a sundress with a western-inspired mid-calf boot. And don't be afraid to combine textures or mix and match prints (or you can opt for a piece that does it for you).