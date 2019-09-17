Fall Fashion Trends: Your Cheat Sheet to Chic

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Top to bottom: Patent leather combat boot ($520), by AGL, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com; block-heeled ankle boot ($550), also by AGL and black leather lace-up combat boot ($695), by Robert Clergerie, both from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252

Don't tiptoe into fall. Kick it into gear with heavy-duty utility boots. Perfect for a brisk walk on a rainy day, your lug-soled boots can also stand down and fall in line with a feminine dress for a transitional look that feels polished yet cool.

Spotted clothes continue to reign supreme and turn up in unexpected colorways. Transition a sundress with a western-inspired mid-calf boot. And don't be afraid to combine textures or mix and match prints (or you can opt for a piece that does it for you).