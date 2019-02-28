The Face Foundry Is a New Kind of Spa

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams The Face Foundry Henry (left) and Nanne (right), co-owners of The Face Foundry.

Galleria guests can now grab a Go Green Lemonade from The Good Earth, browse housewares at Crate & Barrel, and cap off their shopping excursion with a lash lift at the center’s first express beauty bar, The Face Foundry.

Local entrepreneurs and skin care lovers Michele Henry (former co-owner of Primp boutiques) and Ali Nanne (owner of The Lash Refinery) are the duo behind this membership-driven concept, specializing in spa “micro treatments” designed for women and men on the go. Most services require less than 40 minutes and run $65; build-your-own 60-minute facials start at $135. Other services include eyelash extensions and fills, waxing, and tinting. Skin-care junkies can keep their weekly glow with memberships ranging from $79 to $210 a month for regular treatments, as well as product discounts and added services.

× Expand The Face Foundry

The aesthetic at The Face Foundry is fresh and modern: think wood accents, swinging egg chairs, and natural light. Unlike more traditional spas, the space is semi-open, making the environment conducive to group events like bridal parties and girls’ nights out.

Open since late February, the new beauty bar can be found in the Cōv wing near Z Gallerie and Roe Wolfe. While appointments can be booked online, some spots are available for walk-ins. A grand opening party is scheduled for March 1 from 4–9 P.M. Guests will enjoy facial services, and bubbles and snacks from Crisp & Green. 952-479-7383, thefacefoundry.com