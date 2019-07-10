The Face Foundry To Open Second Location in North Loop

× Expand The Face Foundry The Face Foundry's Galleria location

Last year we reported that new spa concept The Face Foundry opened its first location at Galleria Edina (read more here and here). After a booming first few months in Edina, co-owners Michele Henry and Alexandra Nanne have decided to expand the brand and open a second location in North Loop this Fall.

According to Henry, North Loop feels like a great compliment to their Edina location. "We love the posh urban vibe that North Loop offers," says Henry. "It's constantly evolving and the patrons encompass a fast-paced lifestyle that pairs perfectly with our list of services!" While appointments can be booked online, by both members and non-members, what makes the Face Foundry so unique in terms of spa concepts is the fact that it reserves a number of appointments for walk-ins to cater to clients who may not be able to schedule appointments weeks out at a time.

The service menu at North Loop will remain the same as Edina—providing quick and effective "micro treatments" (most services take less than 40 minutes)— including facials, eyelash extensions and fills, waxing and tinting—designed for the customer on the go and in need of some pampering.

Face Foundry North Loop will operate under different hours and open at 7 A.M. Thursday–Saturday to accommodate early services. "I used to stand outside Target pacing with my kids at 7:45 A.M.," says Henry. "This is for all the early risers out there!"

In addition, the co-owners hope that the North Loop location will provide an opportunity for all of the professionals working in North Loop (or surrounding Downtown areas) to walk in and enjoy an express facial during their lunch breaks.

The North Loop space, located at 5th St. N. and Washington Ave. (next to Henry and Nanne's favorite restaurant Crisp & Green) will boast a similar clean, modern aesthetic and semi-open air concept as its sister location. But the new space will be a bit larger in size to allow for more special events like "face parties," customer skin care products, sample stations, and a bar to serve Face Foundry customers non-alcoholic spritzers and elixirs.