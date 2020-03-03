F*ck Fifty is Here to Save Your Skin

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams F*ck Fifty face serum

Zelda Curti and Susan Griak met while walking strollers and matching pups around Lake of the Isles. The rest is history. The women quickly discovered that they both struggled to find a chemical-free skincare product that felt good on their skin and wasn’t part of a hefty multistep regimen.

A concocter by nature, Curti started experimenting with face oils and gifting them to friends. When her homemade face serum became a fan favorite, Curti and Griak decided to take it a step further. They continued researching and testing within their network of guinea pigs (AKA girlfriends) and ultimately landed on F*ck Fifty: an all-natural botanical face serum designed for hydration. Each bottle is packed with 27 botanicals and a specially crafted “Glow Infusion.”

“F*ck Fifty popped into our heads right away,” says Griak.

“When you turn 50, you kind of say, f*ck it—this is who I am, take it or leave it,” continues Curti.

But don’t let the cheeky name fool you—the product is for all ages. “It isn’t so much about being 50 as it is about a movement toward freeing ourselves from age obsession,” says Griak. “One where everybody just gets to be who they are, regardless of what the media bombards us with.”

Keep your eyes peeled for more launches from the duo, including CBD-infused body products. Ffiftybeauty.com