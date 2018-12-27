The Ever-Evolving Evereve: From a Local Retailer to a National Brand

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Megan Tamte of Evereve

Megan Tamte’s retail success story is the stuff of local lore. Nearly 15 years ago, she was a mom in a funk who wasn’t finding a store that met her needs, or saw her as the woman, wife, and mom—the whole person—she was. She knew she wasn’t alone, so she did something about it.

I recently sat down with Tamte, co-founder and now co-CEO of Edina-based Evereve to talk about how the business has grown from a local and Midwest regional retailer to a national, multi-channel brand. Currently, it has 86 stores across 26 states, a personalized subscription-style box service, and annual sales topping $150 million.

Since you started in 2004, what changes have you seen in the wardrobe needs of today’s woman? When we launched, women had separate wardrobes for work and play. But women view fashion much differently now. When Evereve (formerly Hot Mama) opened its doors, casual, premium denim was all the rage. Today, women want more workplace-appropriate denim—think versatile styles that transition from the office to the soccer field. We’ve put an emphasis on versatility throughout our entire product offering. We believe that the woman who loves fashion today isn’t going to be a slave to it. She expects on-trend, comfortable, and professional pieces that fit seamlessly into her life. It’s all about striking the perfect balance between fashion and function.

What is it about Evereve’s product offering that keeps customers loyal—your “secret sauce?” We have stores from Washington to New York to Texas, but our style and aesthetic is deeply rooted in and inspired by Minnesota. We aren’t the most fashion-forward brand, nor are we a play-it-safe brand. Women all over the country love our aesthetic, which I like to call “versatile and contemporary with the right amount of edge.”

A few years ago, you introduced Trendsend, a subscription box service. How’s it different, and how’s it going? Unlike other subscription styling services, there’s not a lot of technology behind Trendsend. It’s a true extension of our brick-and-mortar. In fact, 90 percent of our boxes are curated in-store by our Trendsend stylists (the other 10 percent are styled at our Minnetonka warehouse).

Trendsend customers don’t want random stuff in a box. Instead of sitting at a computer and punching in formulas from an online database, we style the “old-fashioned” way. Our stylists are surrounded by the product every day, feeling materials, collecting feedback, and seeing how pieces fit different body types. Customers can choose to be styled by their favorite store employee, or by a dedicated Trendsend stylist. Trendsend is our fastest-growing channel, and we intend to double the business over the next year.

How do you bring the in-store experience to life in a digital-first world? How do you get to know your customers in order to build that trust? We ask questions about taste, lifestyle, and preferred price range. Every Trendsend customer receives a letter from the stylist with tips and tricks on how to wear each outfit—including advice for mixing and matching with already-owned Evereve items—and why it was picked for the particular person. The finished product is a personalized box aimed at helping busy women wake up excited to get dressed in the morning and prepare to take on the day with confidence—and style!

Social media has also played a tremendous role in how we communicate and inspire. Today, social outreach—like styling tips and new-product alerts by way of Instagram live TV—leads to conversions. We’ve literally sold out of an item minutes after featuring it in an Instagram video.

And now stores are getting makeovers—or should I say restyled? We wanted to add more heart and soul into our stores to better reflect Evereve as a brand—which is about joy, life, color, and positive energy. A few stores across the country—including the Rosedale Center shop—have taken on a new design. They boast more dressing-room space, a larger play area for kids, and an updated cash wrap featuring lifestyle décor. We partnered with artist Kristi Kohut to create colorful works for the stores, and mixed in a ton of succulents to breathe life into the spaces.

Also sprinkled in is a smattering of leadership-focused books. I had never owned a business (or even worked in retail!) prior to launching Evereve, so books played a tremendous role in helping me navigate the world of entrepreneurship. I want to share that same inspiration and female empowerment with our customers.

Has it really sunk in that what you saw in your mind has been brought to life? When I created Evereve, I didn’t want anyone feeling like I did—helpless, lost, and like they didn’t belong. Evereve is a place where women feel empowered. Sometimes, customers stop in simply to say “hello,” or take a load off and chat with stylists on our sofas. From helping new mothers select clothing for their changing schedules and bodies, to assisting widows with first date-night outfits, we immerse ourselves in our customers’ stories. It makes me so proud knowing our clients trust us. It truly makes the work more meaningful.

Evereve has 10 metro locations including 50th & France, Woodbury, Eden Prairie, Mall of America, Ridgedale, Rosedale, Maple Grove, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, and Wayzata; evereve.com