Essence One Gets Into Oscar Nominees’ Gift Bags

And so begins the Oscars fodder: Who will win best actress? Best director? How did Uncut Gems not clinch a single nomination? In my opinion, Sandler and the Safdie brothers slayed it...but what do I know?

While not every nominee will take home the 24-karat gold plated statuette, they still have the "Everyone Wins" swag basket curated by Los Angeles-based Distinctive Assets', a celebrity and product placement marketing company (unaffiliated with the Oscars). Every year, the baskets go to all acting and directing Oscar nominees. And this year, bigwigs in the film 'biz (hello, Tarantino, Scorsese, and DiCaprio) will get a taste—or whiff—of Minnesota, regardless of outcome.

Twin Cities-based natural beauty line Essence One has been selected for this year's baskets. That means each nominee in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Director (as well as the host of the show) will receive an Essence One sleep essentials tin ($24), calming body oil ($25), and rose scented bath salts ($12) to test out (and hopefully promote to their fans and followers). According to a contact at Distinctive Assets, the total value of the 2020 baskets in the six-figure range.

"We pitched the products with the help of our amazing PR rep, and crossed our fingers they didn’t already have our category covered," says VanScoy, owner of Essence One. "We always hope our mission of breaking the stigma behind mental health will help give us an edge. It never hurts to ask, so we did!"

Essence One was born out of VanScoy's battle with anxiety and depression after giving birth to her daughter. She sought out for more natural ways of healing, and ultimately created her brand as a way to help others discover the benefits of aromatherapy and the advantages of replacing toxic products with natural mental health therapies. Today, Essence One partners with nonprofit Bring Change To Mind (BC2M) to sponsor Maple Grove Senior High's mental health awareness club.

VanScoy's products—natural, safe, and therapeutic personal care and household products—are available in stores around the country. We lucky locals can shop them online or in-person at Rosedale's Six For Good, a local, makers-focused collaborative store concept, and Smith + Trade Mercantile in Stillwater. Next month, the brand will debut at select Crate and Barrel stores (and online at Crateandbarrel.com).

"Our launch with Crate and Barrel is our first major national retail partnership with more to come," says VanScoy. "We are very excited for this growth as we scale Essence One and look forward to a great relationship."

Keep an eye out for more Essence One products—including a collaboration with another national retailer, as well as one with a local subscription-based company—coming later this year. Essenceone.life