Elizabeth Dehn's Beauty Black Book

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Beauty expert Elizabeth Dehn

When I began my career as a beauty writer more than a decade ago, the biggest headlines were Brazilian blowouts and Botox. Today, we can have our fat frozen, our blood injected into our wrinkles, and our chins lifted on our lunch break. While high-tech beauty has boomed, so has the wellness movement: Whole Foods is competing with Sephora, and spas are just as likely to offer acupuncture as facial peels.

I embrace it all.

Beauty is about feeling your best—whatever that looks like for you. For me, it requires regular self-care and a whole lot of help. These local beauty gurus are the best not only at what they do but how they do it: with integrity, warmth, and a deep understanding of what their clients need. I applaud them and will miss them terribly. Now, if anyone knows of a good bird poop facial in Brooklyn, I’m all ears.

Hair

The Beauty Room - No one knows how to cut long locks like Matt Whitcomb (and he’s bald!) or give them the color that nature intended like Mi Shaun Schmidt-Schwab. 4300 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-724-4111, thebeautyroommpls.com

Dysport

Dr. Beth Hagberg, Skin Rejuvenation Clinic - The Botox alternative that no one talks about keeps frown lines away for up to seven months. 6545 France Ave. S., #165, Edina, 952-920-6545, skinrejuvenationclinic.net

Eyelash extensions

Jett Beauty -The lash bar that started it all—and the reason I haven’t applied mascara since 2007. 3940 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-856-4888, jettbeauty.com

Eyebrow microblading

Highbrow Studio - For anyone who has ever over-tweezed her brows and wants them back, you’re welcome. 701 N. 3rd St., Mpls.,612-234-2844, highbrowstudiomn.com

Gel manicures

T-Luxe Nails - Everything you want in a mani: cheap, fast, flawless, and comes with a neck/shoulder/hand/arm massage. 5810 W. 36th St., St. Louis Park, 952-582-1767, tluxenails.com

Pedicures

Diane, Spot Spas - Everything you want in a pedi: long-lasting, deeply relaxing, and the best reflexology in town. 21 SE 4th St., Mpls., 612-331-4182, spotspas.com

Skin

Amy Chapman,Ness Plastic Surgery - From hyperpigmentation to unwanted hair, Amy has seen, zapped, and removed it all for me. She’s also the queen of peels. 935 Wayzata Blvd. E., Ste. 200, Wayzata, 763-559-4500, nessplasticsurgery.com

Spray tan

The Glow Lounge - Everything is better with a tan, especially when it’s this natural-looking and seems to last forever. Three metro locations, theglowlounge.com

Dermatologist

Dr. Bailey Lee, Associated Skin Care Specialists - The only derm I trust to remove my double chin and a pre-cancerous mole. #thisisforty 9600 Upland Ln. N., Ste. 250, Maple Grove, 763-571-4000, associatedskincare.com