Edina’s Expanding Beauty Scene

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams The Aveda Experience Center at Southdale The Aveda Experience Center has a new look at Southdale.

Edina has long enjoyed a rich beauty scene, from attracting exclusive national chains like Cos Bar and bluemercury to boasting a first-class roster of country club–approved cosmetic dermatologists. Recently, Edina expanded its beauty bubble with a few notable—and accessible—additions so that we can all have our cake and eat it too.

The Aveda Experience

You’ve walked by it dozens of times on your way to Madewell, maybe even popped in for a tube of Hand Relief. But after a major facelift, the Aveda Experience Center at Southdale is worth more than a drive-by. The redesign speaks to beauty retail’s trend toward experiences: open shelves where you can explore products and discover the best regimen for hair, skin, and body; a chakra-based aroma sensory journey (so hot right now); and interactive stations featuring digital or hands-on tutorials. Also on the menu: complimentary 20-minute facials and neck and shoulder massages. Appointments recommended for facials, but not required. Southdale Center, Edina, 952-920-3411, aveda.com

Jett Express

It’s been nearly 10 years since Jett Makeup & Lash Bar took over the glass turret of the Edina 5-0 building. Ten years of women wondering how they ever lived without eyelash extensions. Beloved for its flawless techniques and lush mink fringes, the Twin Cities original lash bar now has an outpost down the hall for express services, including synthetic extensions (the gateway drug). Despite lower prices and less time commitment, the finished results are nothing short of luxurious. 3940 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-856-4888, jettmakeup.com

Sacred Spalon

You know the world is changing when Spalon Montage—the mother of all salon and day spas, able to serve your bridal party, bikini line, and picky mother-in-law in one fell swoop—introduces healing to its menu. Sacred Esoteric Healing (SEH) is a gentle, hands-on, and clothes-on technique that releases tension and stress, connects you with your body, and unlocks emotional pain or blockages. According to practitioner and veteran Spalon stylist/goddess Kristen James, SEH helps us “feel, heal, deal” from a place of truth and knowing. Think of it as therapy, minus the part where you try to outsmart your therapist. 3909 W. 49th 1/2 St., Edina, 952-915-2900, spalonmontage.com