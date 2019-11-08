5 Eco-Friendly Local Brands to Support

× Expand Photo courtesy of Louise Gray Louise Gray

This made-in-Minnesota textile brand, best known for its minimalistic modern homewares, also embraces sustainable manufacturing. To reduce waste in production, for instance, Louise Gray donates scraps from every quilt, throw pillow, and wall hanging to local companies Andas Mer and Ethel Studio. (They’ll become beautiful new products such as rugs and meditation cushions.) The brand also donates scraps to Minnesota Quilters, Inc., an organization that supports continued education around the art of quilting. “We consider sustainability in every product and collection we release,” says Louise Gray’s cofounder and CEO, Alexandra Bennett. “If we can’t create it using a process that we feel good about, we won’t create it.”

After dumpster diving with her husband, Amber Haukedahl had an epiphany. “I thought I was living as eco-friendly as possible,” she says. But after taking a closer look at her waste, she learned that nearly 80 percent came from leftover grocery- and household-product packaging. Haukedahl teamed up with Kate Marnach (another waste-free blogger who, like Haukedahl, holds a degree in biology) to open Tare Market,

Minnesota’s first zero-waste shop. Inside, you’ll find locally made, sustainably sourced products that don’t come in plastic packaging. Think: everyday household items (bamboo cutlery, “unpaper” towels, shelf-stable bulk foods) and beauty essentials (reusable face rounds and razors, bulk shampoo, biodegradable hair ties). The duo recognizes that waste-free shopping often comes with a heftier price tag up front. Their goal? To educate their community with the hope of encouraging more conscious shopping. “If we are able to help someone make one simple change to their behavior, we’ve done our job,” says Haukedahl. 2717 E. 38th St., Mpls., 612-200-9274

After adding organic mattresses to its product assortment, eco-friendly retailer Moss Envy found its sweet spot. According to co-owners (and married partners) Ryan and Tina North, the category has continued to gain momentum since 2006, when they began supplying the Twin Cities with eco-friendly products. Their first store, Re Gifts,

specialized in eco-conscious home goods. Later, the concept grew into Twin Cities Green, and later, in 2010, Moss Envy. Today, the Norths have narrowed Moss Envy’s assortment to natural and organic products just for the bedroom. Stop by the new Northeast storefront to check out bedroom furniture and test-drive some healthy, eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic mattresses, sheets, and duvet covers. 1900 NE Johnson St., Mpls., 612-374-4581

Located in St. Paul’s Union Park neighborhood, Spoils of Wear is a fashion boutique inspired by ethical and sustainable shopping—and has been from the very beginning. “I love fashion, and I love to shop,” says owner Jill Erickson. “But I realized that my interest had to go beyond scoring a great deal or the latest trend.” That meant learning more about where her clothes came from and who her purchases were really supporting. Consider Spoils of Wear a one-stop shop for apparel and accessories—shoes, denim, dresses, and purses. If a brand isn’t made in America or doesn’t focus on Fair Trade practices, Erickson won’t consider it. Those seeking alternatives to fast fashion have found their match. 1566 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-414-9698

Green-living influencers are staking their ground in the social space, bringing awareness to our Instagram feeds. Madi Reimer, 26, runs #ethicalbrandsbymadi, an ethical- and sustainable-fashion Instagram hashtag that she uses to share her not-so-fast fashion finds. (Her favorite local brands include Hackwith Design House, Winsome Goods, and Dallas Daws.) Reimer also offers hacks for living a more earth- and people-friendly lifestyle. @madireimer