Easter Basket Ideas From Local Shops

Easter's going to feel a little less Easter-y this year. Church services have gone virtual. No photos with the bunny, or egg hunting on a neighbor's lawn. The pastel-colored dresses and seersucker ties have been stashed away for another year, and our beloved brunches will be collected curbside.

But, our Easter basket tradition can, and should, continue! Thanks to a handful of Twin Cities shops, it's easy to go beyond the basic Amazon chocolate bunny and bulk up our baskets via virtual shopping, non-contact curbside pick-up, and local delivery.

From boozy boxes to kits filled with sweet treats, self-care essentials and blingy baubles, treat yourself—or a loved one—to a curated basket that'll spark a smile...along with the requisite candy crash.

1. Golden Rule Gallery

Let's be honest. Erin Duininck's Golden Rule was made for basket-building. But this year, she's doing the work for you with an Easter basket in a box. More of a DIYer? The Excelsior shop's website is stocked with small goodies—apothecary, cards, prints, jewelry, and more. Basket in a box ($50), from Golden Rule, shopgoldenrule.com.

2. Minny & Paul

× Expand photo courtesy of Minny & Paul Minny & Paul "Baby Bird" box

From the "gal pal" to the "dapper" box, each of Minny & Paul's themed gift sets are filled with locally-made and sourced goodies for everyone on your list. "Baby bird" box ($128), by Minny & Paul, minnyandpaul.com.

3. Julia Moss Designs

The JMD team is ready and willing to help you dream up a perfect Easter basket filled with stylish and colorful must-haves for the design lover. The shop has even built a basket section on the site to help spark ideas. Juliamossdesigns.com

4. Serge and Jane

The Edina shop is showcasing various themed baskets over on its Insta, like this boozy basket stacked with Alkemista infusion vessel and blends for all you mixologists (because kids can't have ALL the fun). Psst: Use code STAYHOME20 for free shipping on your order. Sergeandjane.com

5. Bachman's

Not a basket...but what's Easter (or Springtime) without a lily? Brighten up your abode with Bachman's-grown Easter lilies. Local delivery and non-contact curbside pick-up available via Bachmans.com.

6. 14 Hill

From taco to dino-themed baskets, the South Minneapolis gift shop is showcasing ideas on its Instagram. Just DM, email or call to have one whipped up for you. Local delivery and curbside pick-up available. @14hillgiftshop

7. Parc

× Expand photo courtesy of Parc Parc Shop

The Nolo shop has all your needs covered with minis perfect for gifting. Tip: Swap out a traditional basket or gift bag for a reuseable Baggu—a stylish, green alternative. Assorted goodies, from Parc, parcboutique.com.