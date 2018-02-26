Don't Say a Word, Get a Statement Tee Instead!

× Expand Photos courtesy of Yesnes Andrea Yesnes in statement T-shirts for T-shirt Tuesday

The best way to grab the attention of junior high students: Don’t say a word. Just wear your statement on a T-shirt. Hopkins North Junior High counselor Andrea Yesnes quietly started T-shirt Tuesday as an experiment. Every Tuesday since September, she’s worn a statement T-shirt. Some weeks, her message projects sheer positivity, like, “Be a Nice Human.” Others, it takes on a humorous edge: “Pizza Rolls Not Gender Roles.” Students and staff rush to find Yesnes each Tuesday, just to see what her shirt says. “It starts conversations,” says Yesnes, who considered it a breakthrough when seventh graders admitted they were “weird” in response to her “It’s Weird Not to Be Weird” shirt. “It’s my job to make kids feel like they belong and let them know someone is behind them. This is a way to do that.” Now, Yesnes needs to figure out what to do about her overstuffed dresser—she hasn’t repeated a T-shirt even once all school year. Follow Yesnes’s T-shirts on Instagram @ayesnes.