Don't Look Square: Circle Purses for the Summer

Round out your summer purse collection with this season’s cult carryall: the circle purse.

Stuff that basic, boxy tote back in the closet and round out your summer purse collection with this season’s cult carryall: the circle purse. The versatile style comes in clutch, tote, and crossbody form, giving you plenty of options for carrying your warm-weather essentials—without looking like a square.

