Don't Look Square: Circle Purses for the Summer

Stuff that basic, boxy tote back in the closet and round out your summer purse collection with this season’s cult carryall: the circle purse. The versatile style comes in clutch, tote, and crossbody form, giving you plenty of options for carrying your warm-weather essentials—without looking like a square.

Straw pom-pom tote ($295), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz & Co., pumpzco.com Cowhide crossbody ($139), by Minneapolis-based Julie Meyer Handbags, juliemeyerhandbags.com Woven clutch ($195), by Clare V. Remi gold matte crossbody ($565), by Jerome Dreyfuss, from Pumpz & Co. Straw swirl crossbody ($145), by Rebecca Minkoff, from Stephanie’s, stephaniesshop.com Cognac crossbody ($21.99), by Universal Thread, from Target, target.com Navy leather crossbody ($139), by Julie Meyer Handbags Alice woven bag (two sizes, starting at $175), by Clare V., clarev.com

