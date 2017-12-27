Does Activewear Make You Lazier?

× Expand Activewear illustration

The term “athleisure” makes me feel bad about myself. I hear ath-LEISURE and want to skip the gym so I can lounge around in black yoga pants, lifting nothing but lattes.

Trend experts have recently declared athleisure passé—that term, anyway—and reports from NPD Group and other market research firms point to a slight dip in activewear sales in 2016 and 2017. But you wouldn’t know it from looking around any coffee house or shopping center. I know I certainly haven’t stopped buying leggings—the styles are constantly changing. Graphic prints! Sheer stripes! Shine! If anything, the latest designs are less sporty-neon and more versatile, with leather fringe and textured fabrics that look perfectly appropriate after (instead of?) a workout.

“It’s not a trend anymore. This is how we’re living today,” says Kristin Shane, a former Target vice president merchandise manager who founded the fitness studio Fly Feet Running. Shane lives in leggings, and there’s nothing “leisurely” about her: She’s a marathon runner/business owner/mother of three. Based in downtown Minneapolis, Fly Feet opened a second location last month in Wayzata. Before launching in late 2016, Shane did her research on workout trends and gym memberships. But she’s been surprised by the intense interest in the clothing and gear she sells in the studio lobby shop. Sales of tank tops, hoodies, $30 water bottles, and, of course, leggings, account for 20 percent of Fly Feet’s overall revenue—some months, even more.

With her background in retail, Shane and her team sought out cool boutique brands to differentiate Fly Feet’s shop from the Lululemons and Athletas of the mall. But the Fly Feet–branded apparel sells best.

“I didn’t have a lot that said ‘Fly Feet’ at first—I figured, people don’t even know who we are!” Shane says. Now, Fly Feet introduces new clothing designs every month, and members anticipate them. “I think living an active lifestyle is a badge of honor. This is a challenging workout, and we’ve created a community that feels an allegiance to Fly Feet, and to each other.”

That pride creates a market for boutique gyms and small clothing brands to compete with the glut of national companies in the fitness business. (Ann Taylor sister brand LOFT is just the latest to launch a fitness collection, Lou & Grey Form: “For warm ups, cool downs, and everything in between,” the website says.)

Minneapolis-based MAI Movement started out in 2012 making yoga-inspired workout apparel, but struggled to compete for shelf space, founder Emma Holcomb admits. In 2017, she shifted her strategy to private-label collections for small gyms. Now, MAI sells online and through 20 fitness studios, nutrition companies, and other businesses nationwide.

“We found a niche, and moved on it,” Holcomb says. MAI focuses on functional athletic clothing for women: leggings, quick-dry tank tops. She dismisses the athleisure label, but points out that all it takes is a cardigan and boots to make MAI’s active apparel look office-appropriate.

“I think living an active lifestyle is a badge of honor.” Kristin Shane, Fly Feet Running

“I think people are looking for the next thing—for something a little different,” says Lea Leopold, co-founder of activewear brand Zuma Blu. The line launched last year in Minneapolis and quickly gained attention for its mission, beyond its patterned leggings. Zuma Blu pledges 10 percent of annual profits to bullying prevention programs. “We’re still a very unknown brand, but we get people writing in telling us how their daughter or niece was bullied, and they want to support the cause.”

Zuma Blu’s spring collection is heavy on neutrals and camo. “People want to express themselves,” Leopold says, “in their class, and in their life.”

Note to self: Get leggings to a couple of classes. They could use the workout.

Trendy Leggings We Love

Graphic Pattern: Swap out your neons for tonal patterns that easily transition from studio to street. $75, trueactivewear.com

Mesh Detail: Peeks of skin are trendy. Breezy, too! $100, Lolë, 337 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., lolewomen.com

Utility: Plenty o’pockets for multi-tasking. $89, Athleta, several locations, athleta.com