Do-It-Yourself Detox Tips

It used to be that we’d all join a gym come January. Now detoxing has become the name of the New Year’s resolution game. From cleaning up your diet to cleaning out your closet the Marie Kondo way, it’s all about elimination. Just ask Natalie Davis of Move Colonics in St. Paul. The colon hydrotherapist and former candida sufferer has built a business on undoing the damage we do to our bodies. A refresher for those who haven’t hopped on this celebrity-endorsed, FDA-approved treatment: A colonic gently irrigates the colon using warm water and a closed system of tubes. Benefits include the potential to expel up to 10 pounds of waste (so long, fruit cake) and alleviating digestive and skin disorders, sinus symptoms, and fatigue.

While Davis is taking appointments now for post-holiday colonics, she recognizes that not everyone is ready for this gift-to-self. Here she shares her favorite year-round ways to detox in the privacy of your own home. Move Colonics, 1887 Grand Ave., #10, St. Paul, 612-720-5753, movecolonics.com

Natalie Davis’s At-Home Detox Picks

× Expand Natalie Davis’s at-home detox picks Photographs by Becca Sabot

1. Antioxidant-rich chaga mushroom coffee gives a natural energy boost without the jitters. “Traditional coffee is not only dehydrating but can also cause damage to the stomach and intestinal lining,” Davis says. Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee ($15 for 10 servings), foursigmatic.com

2. “Bone broth is healing for the gut, and especially warming this time of year,” Davis says. Available at most local co-ops and Whole Foods

3. “Dry brushing is a quick and easy way to get the lymphatic system moving. Be sure to brush toward your heart,” Davis says. Swedish handless dry brush ($18), The Foundry Home Goods, 125 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-333-8484, thefoundryhomegoods.com

4. Dandelion root tea is a great option if you can give up caffeine. Davis notes this herbal liver detoxifier (sort of) tastes like coffee. Dandy Blend tea ($10 and up), dandyblend.com

Mind and Body

Two easy ways to feel better on the run.

Drink your veggies

Natalie Davis swears by juicing to maintain good bacteria, or flora, for gut and intestinal health. Her go-to combination: kale, cucumber, celery, ginger, and green apple. When she doesn’t have time to make her own juice, Davis keeps cold-pressed raw fresh juices from Green Bee Juicery on hand. greenbeejuicery.com

Be in the moment

To keep herself grounded and present, Davis uses the Moment app to track her smartphone usage. inthemoment.io