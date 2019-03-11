Show off With a Distinct Handbag

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Birdcage-style Bag
Form meets function, making this collapsible cutie the ultimate packing pal.
Open-weave and cage-inspired handbags are front and center this season, proving what’s on the inside is just as important as the outside. Editor’s tip: An eye-catching cosmetics bag will keep your daily essentials under wraps and help insure your favorite lipstick won’t fly the coop.
Fringe bucket bag
($398), by Trademark, from Grethen House,
50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725
top-handle tote
($425), by Clare V., also from Grethen House
acrylic jade handbag
($328), by Cult Gaia, from Pumpz,
Galleria, 952-926-2252
Basket bag
($325), by Ulla Johnson, from Equation,
5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-886-2346
Blue croc top-handle satchel
($1,125), by Mulberry, also from Pumpz
Metallic handle bag
Ladylike top handles and snakeskin finishes add purse-onality to any outfit.
($25), from mango.com
Box bag
($276), by Building Block, from Idun,
495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-348-6104
transparent bag
($28.50), by Same, from Proper,
2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486