Show off With a Distinct Handbag

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Birdcage-style Bag Form meets function, making this collapsible cutie the ultimate packing pal.

Open-weave and cage-inspired handbags are front and center this season, proving what’s on the inside is just as important as the outside. Editor’s tip: An eye-catching cosmetics bag will keep your daily essentials under wraps and help insure your favorite lipstick won’t fly the coop.

Fringe bucket bag

($398), by Trademark, from Grethen House,

50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725

top-handle tote

($425), by Clare V., also from Grethen House

acrylic jade handbag

($328), by Cult Gaia, from Pumpz,

Galleria, 952-926-2252

Basket bag

($325), by Ulla Johnson, from Equation,

5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-886-2346

Blue croc top-handle satchel

($1,125), by Mulberry, also from Pumpz

Metallic handle bag

Ladylike top handles and snakeskin finishes add purse-onality to any outfit.

($25), from mango.com

Box bag

($276), by Building Block, from Idun,

495 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-348-6104

transparent bag

($28.50), by Same, from Proper,

2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486