Disney Mini-Stores Are Coming to Target

The magic of Disney is set to arrive at Target, just in time for the holidays.

Last weekend Target announced that on October 25, a number of shop-within-shop Disney experiences (including the Maple Grove store) will open at select Target stores across the country on October 25.

The two brands are working closely to co-design and create a store-within-store experience to help extend the Disney store footprint, in addition to bringing the magic of Disney to the family-friendly retailer in different ways.

The collaboration combines experiential and retail merchandising with interactive displays, photo opportunities, and seating areas for guests to watch Disney movie clips. Target also hopes to mirror the in-store experience with an all-new digital Disney experience on Target's website (the online Disney store will launch on Oct. 4) as well as within the Target app.

The shop-within-shops will feature an assortment of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars merchandise—toys, games, apparel, home, and holiday-specific products, and more. Until now, many of the products have only been available for purchase at standalone Disney retail locations.

“With a shared focus on families and unwavering commitment to our guests, we are excited to evolve our relationship with Disney to bring ease, convenience and joy to more families and fans with unique and differentiated retail experiences that can only be created through our two companies,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer, at Target.

By 2020, Target plans on opening 40 additional Disney stores. In addition, a new Target store will open at Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.

“Disney and Target share a common vision to provide our guests and consumers with innovative and unique experiences, and high quality product,” said Bob Chapek, the chairman of Disney parks, experiences and products.