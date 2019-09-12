Goldstein Museum of Design Explores the Link Between Fashion and Feminism With "Dior to Disco" Exhibit

Co-curated by Jean McElvain (associate curator at the Goldstein) and Caren Oberg (research graduate student), Dior to Disco: Fashion in the Era of Second Wave Feminism focuses on the feminist movement in the post-war era and the fashion that accompanied it.

The exhibit, while not in chronological order, looks at why changes in silhouettes occurred within the female wardrobe. Think: Christian Dior's prim, modest retrograde silhouettes of the 1950s that celebrated a pre-war femininity—otherwise known as "The New Look"—juxtaposed with the deep v-necks and exposed midriffs of the 1970s. The exhibit also showcases a variety of mod fashions from the '60s and Mary Tyler Moore-esque professional workplace outfits from the '70s.

"I've been thinking about this exhibit for years just because it was such a great era for fashion," says McElvain. McElvain and Oberg's work looks at the dichotomy between women using sexuality for power and women being told that they are subservient for using sex for power in a patriarchal system.

Dior to Disco also explores some of the problems with popular culture literature, like French philosopher Simone de Beauvior's The Second Sex and Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique, and how they played an integral part in second wave feminism and an avoidance of typical fashion of the time. Also on display is archived print material from the University of Minnesota that supports the local lesbian culture and various women's movements in the Twin Cities of the era.

The exhibit runs through September 29, and is free and open to the public. Goldstein Museum of Design, Gallery 241, McNeal Hall, St. Paul campus.